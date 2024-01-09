Many believed Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney was bound to happen until Garcia is choosing to move on to fight Rolly Romero.

The boxing world was left reeling this week after the bombshell news that Ryan Garcia had opted to bypass Devin Haney and instead lock horns with another opponent, WBA super-lightweight champion Rolly Romero. This audacious move has left Haney, the reigning WBC super-lightweight champion, in limbo, searching for a dance partner on the biggest stage.

“He thought it was #HaneyGarcia, he should’ve been knowing it’s #GarciaHaney.” -Ryan Garcia explains why he moved on from Devin Haney to fight Rolly Romero instead. 💯🥊 pic.twitter.com/R418CHEmBs — InsideFighting (@InsideFighting_) January 7, 2024

The sentiment is understandable. Garcia, the undefeated enfant terrible of the 140-pound division, boasts an Instagram following that would make most A-list celebrities blush. His flashy persona and highlight-reel knockouts have earned him the moniker “KingRy,” but true boxing purists scoff at the moniker. They point to his carefully curated record, a string of carefully chosen opponents, and whisper that the king might be wearing invisible clothes.

Haney, meanwhile, has quietly carved his own path to the top. The 24-year-old southpaw is a technician in the ring, a master of precision and ring generalship. His unanimous decision victory over Joseph Diaz Jr. in December cemented his place as the WBC champ, but it was a PPV dud, failing to ignite the box office spark needed to land the mega-money fight with Garcia.

This is where the economics of the fight game come into play. Garcia, the social media darling with the million-dollar smile, is the money draw. He's the one who brings in the eyeballs and the pay-per-view buys. Haney, the skilled but less flamboyant champion, is unfortunately left holding the short end of the stick. But is this the end of the Haney-Garcia saga? Not necessarily. The boxing world is a fickle beast, and the landscape can shift with a single punch. If Garcia stumbles in his next outing, the shine might just wear off, and the clamour for a Haney showdown will grow louder than ever.

One thing is for sure, Devin Haney is not a boxer to be underestimated. He's hungry, he's determined, and he has the talent to silence his doubters. Whether he gets his shot at Garcia or not, he's guaranteed to put on a show in the meantime. So, keep your eyes peeled, fight fans, because Devin Haney's story is far from over. He might be high and dry right now, but don't count him out just yet. This young champion has the heart of a lion, and he's not afraid to take on all comers.