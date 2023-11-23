The Detroit Red Wings are closer to the Stanley Cup Playoffs than they've been in quite some time, and could make a move to get even closer.

The Detroit Red Wings are playing rather well this season. Of course, it hasn't been entirely perfect so far. Detroit has dropped games in rather brutal ways. Look no further than their NHL Global Series performance for proof of that. However, they are closer to the Stanley Cup Playoffs than they've been in quite some time.

It's a bit early to tell how this team will approach the NHL Trade Deadline. The deadline itself isn't until March 8, so a lot can obviously change. That said, general manager Steve Yzerman is extremely competitive. He hated to lose when he wore the Winged Wheel as a player. And that hatred of losing extends to his career as a front office decision maker.

With that in mind, it's fair to say Detroit could be active in the trade market if they keep playing well. The Red Wings haven't made the playoffs in seven years. That ties a franchise record for a playoff drought. Yzerman is likely not keen on setting that type of franchise record as general manager.

It's a bit early to get too deep into trade talk, the Nikita Zadorov dilemma notwithstanding. However, let's take a look at two potential trade candidates for Red Wings fans to consider early on in the 2023-24 NHL season.

John Gibson is an interesting option for Red Wings

Detroit fans certainly may scoff at this idea, and that's understandable. Detroit already has three goalies on their roster in Ville Husso, Alex Lyon, and James Reimer. However, there is room for Yzerman to upgrade in goal. They could even keep the three-goalie system if they truly wanted.

Husso has shown that he can play rather well this season. That said, he has had some rough stretches. And he is prone to allowing some rather fluky goals. Behind him, Reimer has played rather well. But he has also made some questionable decisions that have cost Detroit games.

Lyon has played in just two games, but he has a .933 save percentage. On Wednesday, he posted a 16-save shutout against the New Jersey Devils in a 4-0 victory for the Red Wings. The only thing with Lyon is the fact that Detroit just isn't using him much.

John Gibson, on the other hand, has gotten off to a hot start. He has an incredible .926 save percentage through 11 games for the Anaheim Ducks this season. It's early, but the Pittsburgh native looks like the John Gibson we saw back in the mid-to-late 2010s.

Gibson is signed through the 2026-27 season, which certainly causes some hesitation. However, his $6.4 million cap hit is rather manageable for Detroit. They have a ton of cap space for future seasons, and the cap is projected to rise within the next few years as well. The Red Wings would likely have to send a goalie to Anaheim in this deal, which is a dilemma in and of itself.

Whether the Ducks decide to trade Gibson midseason definitely remains to be seen. That said, he could help Detroit improve their goaltending while holding down the fort until Sebastian Cossa is truly NHL-ready.

William Nylander is a major swing for the fences

The Red Wings are not afraid of intra-division trades. In fact, their two biggest trades within the last calendar year were with Atlantic Division rivals. They traded Tyler Bertuzzi to the Boston Bruins in March. And in July, Detroit picked up hometown star Alex DeBrincat from the Ottawa Senators.

If Steve Yzerman decides to swing big, William Nylander is the perfect option. The 27-year-old is white hot right now, having recorded a point in every single game this year. He has 12 goals and 27 points through 17 games in 2023-24.

Nylander is a pending unrestricted free agent, so a trade is certainly complicated. Furthermore, it's hard to imagine the Toronto Maple Leafs wanting to trade one of their “Core Four” to a division rival. From Detroit's perspective, however, it's worth a shot at the very least.

The Red Wings have the cap space to get a long-term extension done. Even with Detroit having Lucas Raymond and Mortiz Seider due new contracts, this is a plausible addition for Detroit. A trade also allows them to avoid a potentially arduous negotiating period this summer.

A Maple Leafs-Red Wings trade would certainly raise eyebrows, but it's not an impossibility. Let's see if Steve Yzerman and Brad Treliving shock the hockey world later this season.