Buffalo executed its interest in Eric Robinson by trading for the veteran Blue Jackets wing amid the team's injury woes.

After being heavily mentioned in NHL rumors, Eric Robinson has been traded from the Columbus Blue Jackets to the Buffalo Sabres. Robinson was traded in exchange for a conditional seventh-round pick in the 2025 Draft, per NHL.com. The move provides much-needed depth to an undermanned Sabres team.

Buffalo has not had the start it hoped it. The Sabres are 10-14 and are only two points back from last place in the Atlantic Division. The team's record might be better if it were not for its brutal injury woes. Eric Robinson's arrival will aid the team's struggles.

Several Buffalo wings are on the injury reserve list. On November 29th, Jack Quinn was placed on the IR with a week-to-week lower body injury. In addition, Zemgus Girgensons will not be ready to take the ice until around New Year's with an Achilles injury.

Furthermore, Jordan Greenway and Alex Tuch are the latest additions to the list. Buffalo's wing depth has thinned out, so the trade for Robinson makes sense.

The 28-year-old left wing has not had the most eye-popping numbers to start the season, but his production will be of use to an injury-ridden Sabres team. So far, Robinson has scored one goal and one point in seven games played.

Perhaps the experienced wing will provide a spark to Buffalo. As for the Blue Jackets, they receive an asset that will help them improve their team after a disappointing start.