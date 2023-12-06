The Sabres could work out a deal to bring Blue Jackets wing Eric Robinson to Buffalo amid the team's injury woes.

The Buffalo Sabres are looking for a spark amid their slow start to the 2023-24 NHL season. The Sabres are 10-14 and are two points away from being ranked the last team in the Atlantic Division. Thus, Buffalo is considering trading for Columbus Blue Jackets wing Eric Robinson to help bring the team momentum.

Can Eric Robinson help turn things around in Buffalo?

The Sabres and the Blue Jackets have allegedly discussed a deal to bring Robinson to Buffalo, per Elliotte Friedman. Like the Sabres, Columbus struggles to make ends meet in their division. The Blue Jackets have a record of 8-14 and have accumulated 21 points on the season, ranking them last in the Metropolitan.

Both teams are interested in making changes to improve their team. The difference is Buffalo has a multitude of wings on the injury reserve list. Therefore, trading for Robinson makes sense.

The 28-year-old wing has not had the most productive start to the season. He has one goal, has scored one point, and has a plus/minus of -3. Nevertheless, his mere presence on the Sabres would help them with left wings Jordan Greenway and Zemgus Girgensons being out.

It would be interesting to see what either team would give up to get a deal done. At some point, Buffalo's injured wings will return to the ice. Is making a trade for immediate impact worth it, especially at this point in the season?

The Sabres could wait and see how things play out; however, the team must find a way to stay competitive as the season progresses.