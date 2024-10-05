There was a palpable excitement around the Buffalo Sabres when the club kicked off its 2024-25 campaign against the New Jersey Devils in Prague, Czech Republic this weekend — but it turned into a nightmare.

Not only did the Sabres lose both games to the Devils in the 2024 NHL Global Series Czechia — while scoring only two total goals — they also lost two key forwards in the process.

“Postgame today, [Buffalo] head coach Lindy Ruff said JJ Peterka is dealing with a concussion and Zach Benson was out with a lower-body injury,” reported Sportsnet hockey insider Elliotte Friedman shortly after the Sabres lost 3-1 at O2 Arena on Saturday.

Peterka being diagnosed with a concussion is a brutal injury blow; he was set to take on an expanded role on the top line and first powerplay unit this season. He will likely be out for at least a week, if not longer, while Benson's lower-body injury didn't come with many more details after Saturday's loss.

Ruff wasn't too pleased with the Brenden Dillon hit that took Peterka out of the game.

Expand Tweet

“I looked at the hit and obviously you've got to rely on the referees and the League to take a look at it … you don't know if it's a little late,” the veteran bench boss told reporters after the defeat, including NHL.com's Mike G. Morreale.

“They made the call. The call is what it is. The hit is what it is. You can't look back now. That put us a little thin right off the bat, especially with Benson not being able to play.”

Peterka played just three shifts and 1:39 of ice time on Saturday before being forced to leave the contest. The German registered an assist on Buffalo's only goal in Friday night's 4-1 loss in the season opener. He amassed career-highs of 28 goals and 50 points over a full 82-game slate in 2023-24.

“He's a big piece of our team,” said forward Tage Thompson, who scored the Sabres only goal on Saturday. “I didn't really see the hit, but it's a big play by [Tuch] stepping in there and sticking up for JJ. It's unfortunate. Hopefully he's alright and he's back soon. He's a lot of our offense up front, helps generate stuff for us.”

Another update should come on both Peterka and Benson once the team touches down in Western New York on Sunday.

Sabres will look to regroup on home ice late next week

Expand Tweet

It'll be a long flight back across the pond with the status of two key forwards now in doubt, and a tough 0-2 record to begin the 2024-25 campaign. It wasn't the start anyone in Buffalo was hoping for, and it's crucial that the club gets back on track on home ice next week else things start to go off the rails.

That begins against the Los Angeles Kings at KeyBank Center next Thursday night, a contest that neither Peterka nor Benson have yet been ruled out for.

The Sabres will then welcome the Stanley Cup winning Florida Panthers to Western New York before heading out on a three-game road trip that will take the squad through Pittsburgh, Columbus and Chicago.

It'll be interesting to see if Ruff's team can get back on track after a nightmare Global Series.