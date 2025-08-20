The Texas football program is hoping that 2025 is the year they will be able to hoist a National Championship trophy after knocking on the door the last two years. This year, it will be Arch Manning getting the start at quarterback for the Longhorns after previously being Quinn Ewers' understudy.

One element that Manning brings to the table is his ability to run the ball and make plays outside of the pocket, which is something that should give Texas another key dimension on offense.

This is a decidedly different skillset than what his famous uncles, NFL Hall of Famers Peyton and Eli Manning, had in their playing days, and recently, the younger Manning revealed some sage advice from his grandfather Archie, also a football legend in his own right, about what to do when running.

“Get down or get out of bounds,” recalled Manning, per CJ Vogel of OnTexasFootball on X, formerly Twitter.

Longhorns fans would certainly be happy to see Arch Manning follow that advice this year to avoid any unnecessary injuries or scary hits.

Is this the year for Texas?

Texas quarterback Arch Manning listens to a question during SEC Media Days at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta.
Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Many were clamoring at certain points last year for Quinn Ewers to be replaced by Arch Manning even as Texas was rolling through their regular season schedule.

Those calls grew louder when Texas was beaten by Georgia in an ugly loss at home in October, and louder still when the Bulldogs once again beat Texas in the SEC Championship Game.

The Longhorns would eventually go on to win one playoff game before bowing out to the eventual champion Ohio State Buckeyes.

This year, however, it will be Manning at the helm, a potential top prospect in the upcoming 2026 NFL Draft and a player whom Longhorns fans have been excited about for quite some time.

Outside of Manning, Texas is returning a sizable chunk of their roster from a year ago and also have acquired a considerable amount of talent over the offseason via the transfer portal.

In any case, Texas football will get another shot at Ohio State when the two teams kick off the 2025 season on August 30.

