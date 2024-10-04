ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is game two in Czechia for the NHL Global Series as the Buffalo Sabres face the New Jersey Devils. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Sabres-Devils prediction and pick.

The Devils started strong in the first game with the Sabres. They had 11 shots on goal in the first period, scoring twice. Still, they went 0-2 on the power play. They also held the Sabres scoreless on seven shots in the first period. They would add another goal early in the second period from Nico Hischier. Owen Power would attempt to get the Sabres back in the game with a third-period goal, but Paul Cotter closed the door with an empty net goal to give him his second point of the day, and the Devils a 4-1 victory.

Here are the NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Sabres-Devils Odds

Buffalo Sabres +1.5 (-178)

Moneyline: +134

Buffalo Sabres: -1.5 (+146)

Moneyline: -162

Over: 6.5 (-118)

Under: 6.5 (-104)

How To Watch Devils vs Sabres

Time: 10:00 AM ET/ 7:00 AM PT

TV: NHL Network

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Sabres Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Sabres top line is led by JJ Peterka, Tage Thompson, and Alex Tuch. Tuch was tied for the team lead in points, having 22 goals, 37 assists, and 59 total points in 75 games. He has two goals and nine assists on the power play. Tage Thompson was also solid last year. He has 29 goals, 37 assists, and a total of 56 points. He also had nine goals and seven assists on the power play. Finally, JJ Peterka scored 28 times with 22 assists in 82 games last year. He has three goals and four assists on the power play.

The Sabres also bring back Rasmus Dahlin on the blue line. He was tied for the team lead in points. Dahlin had 20 goals and 39 assists last year, including six goals and 14 assists on the power play. Further, Dylan Cozens also returns for the second line. He was fifth on the team in points last year. He had 18 goals and 29 assists last year. Further, he had two goals and eight assists on the power play. Cozens also scored three times short-handed.

Devon Levi is expected to be in goal for the Sabres in this one. He was 10-8-2 last year with a 3.10 goals-against average and a .899 save percentage. Levi did miss time in the second half of the season last year but played three games at the end of March. He was solid in those games, having a 1.78 goals-against average.

Why the Devils Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Devils will be led by a top-line of Timo Meier, Jack Hughes, and Jesper Bratt. Bratt led the team in points last year, with 27 goals, 56 assists, and 83 total points. He was also solid on the power play, with seven goals and 20 power play assists. Jack Hughes was also solid in his 62 games last year. He has 27 goals, 47 assists, and 74 total points. Nine of the goals and 22 of the assists came on the power play. Timo Meier led the team in goals last year. In his 69 games, he scored 28 times with 24 assists. That was good for 52 total points. Ten of the goals came on the power play, with seven of the assists.

Nico Hischier leads the second line. He scored 27 goals and had 40 assists last year with 67 total points. Hischier has nine goals and 22 assists on the power play. He made an impact in the first game, scoring in the second period. He is joined on the second line by new addition Tomas Tatar. Tatar spent last year in Colorado and Seattle after spending two years in New Jersey. Tatar scored just nine goals and had 16 assists. While the Devils are missing Luke Hughes, they will have Dougie Hamilton on the blue line. He played just 20 games with five goals and 11 assists.

Jake Allen is expected to be in goal for the Devils in this one. He played in just 13 with the Devils games with 12 starts last year, going 6-6-1. Allen had a 3.12 goals against average and a .900 save percentage. Overall, he was 12-18-4 with a 3.44 Goals against average between his time in Montreal and New Jersey. He struggled at the end of the year last year when given more playing time, having a 3.73 goals-against average over his last six games.

Final Sabres-Devils Prediction & Pick

The odds in this second NHL game of the year between the Sabres and Devils have the Devils favored once again. Devon Levi is a young and promising goalie but has struggled at times in his career. At the same time, Jake Allen struggled last year. He has not had a winning percentage over .500 since his time in St. Louis and has been a slightly below-average goalie in the last two seasons. Still, the difference in this game will come down to shot volume. The Devils showed in game one, that not only can they limit the Sabres' chances, but they can get plenty of shots off. In the first period, not only did the Devils shoot 11 times on goal, they had 11 other shots blocked. If they can keep up that volume, they will get the win in this one.

Final Sabres-Devils Prediction & Pick: Devils ML (-162)