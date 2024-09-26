It's a new era for the Buffalo Sabres, who have announced that defenseman Rasmus Dahlin has been named the 21st captain in franchise history. He'll be hoping to lead the Sabres back to the postseason and end their lengthy drought, which is currently the longest in the National Hockey League.

In addition, the Sabres announced that Alex Tuch, Dylan Cozens, Mattias Samuelsson, and Tage Thompson will all be assistant captains.

Sabres head coach Lindy Ruff, returning to the franchise after many years away, endorsed the decision to name Dahlin captain, praising his impactful style of play and leadership qualities on the ice, via the official Sabres website.

“He does everything right, first and foremost,” Ruff said. “His on-ice action has been incredible, and I think he’s a guy that leads in every category, from the way he prepares himself to the way he plays and the fact that he’s a guy who cares about winning hockey games.”

General manager Kevyn Adams echoed Ruff's sentiments, expressing his pride in Dahlin assuming the captaincy and looking forward to great things to come under his leadership.

“It’s been a joy through these opening weeks of training camp to see Lindy experience firsthand what so many of us in our organization have felt when it comes to Rasmus Dahlin’s work ethic, competitive drive, and devotion to the Buffalo Sabres,” Adams said.

“Rasmus sets the tone for our team each and every day with how he prepares and competes. He is respected by his teammates and coaches, both for his actions at the rink and his commitment to our Western New York community.

“We are so proud to have a player and person of Rasmus’ calibre wear the “C” and lead our team into the future.”

Rasmus Dahlin was Sabres' first overall pick in 2018

A native of Trollhättan, Sweden, Dahlin was selected first overall by the Sabres in the 2018 NHL Draft and recently signed a substantial eight-year, $88 million contract, ensuring his long-term commitment to the team.