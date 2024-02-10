Sabres defenseman Erik Johnson has heard his name in trade rumors.

The Buffalo Sabres have fallen well below preseason expectations this season. Buffalo entered the year as favorites to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs. However, that appears unlikely at this point. As a result, a few veteran players, including Erik Johnson, have heard their names in the rumor mill ahead of the NHL Trade Deadline.

However, Johnson is not exactly eager to move this year. He spoke with The Buffalo News recently about the rumors around his name. He said this isn't necessarily surprising, but he remains firm in his preference to stay with the Sabres.

“I assumed where we’re at (in the standings) my name would be out there, just with my experience. But really, my focus is here, and I don’t want to leave,” Johnson said, via The Buffalo News. “I don’t really want to abandon the guys midseason. I care about these guys.”

Sabres' Erik Johnson may still attract trade interest

Johnson may not want to move, but that won't stop teams from calling. The 35-year-old brings a wealth of playoff experience with him to any team. In fact, he isn't far removed from winning the Stanley Cup with the Colorado Avalanche in 2022.

This year, Johnson has proven his worth in a bit of a limited role. He is one of the more reliable penalty killers on the Sabres. And for contending teams, having an ace in the hole while down a man can be extremely important as the games get more and more intense.

Johnson joined the Sabres on a one-year contract in NHL Free Agency. The contract is worth around $3.25 million, which could cause some teams to hesitate. However, the Sabres could easily retain a bit of salary in order to make a trade work.

Erik Johnson will attract interest from contending teams in the coming weeks. However, his desire to remain in Buffalo could complicate matters. It'll certainly be interesting to see if the veteran rearguard gets his wish and remains a Sabres player past the NHL Trade Deadline.