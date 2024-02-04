The Buffalo Sabres are losing defenseman Mattias Samuelsson for the rest of the season.

The Buffalo Sabres are getting some crushing news. The team is losing key defender Mattias Samuelsson for the remainder of the season due to an upper body injury, per the team's social media. Samuelsson requires surgery for the injury, but the exact procedure is uncertain at this time.

Samuelsson was having somewhat of a quiet season offensively for the Sabres. On the year, the defenseman had one goal and six assists, for seven points. He appeared though in 41 games, and was a key part of the Sabres defense. Samuelsson struggled with injuries for a large part of the 2023-24 season.

The Sabres will now have to carry on without the defenseman. The team is struggling through a disappointing season so far, with a 22-23-4 record. The team is sixth in the Atlantic Division of the Eastern Conference. The Sabres were able to manage two wins in a row before heading into the NHL All-Star break, and four victories in their last six games. The loss of Samuelsson will definitely cause the team to make some significant changes in the lineup.

Samuelsson has appeared in 150 career games in the NHL. He's scored 3 goals and recorded 26 assists, and was taken in the 2018 draft as the 32nd overall pick. The defenseman has hockey in his blood; his father is Kjell Samuelsson, who played for the Pittsburgh Penguins on the 1992 Stanley Cup championship team. Kjell Samuelsson also played defenseman in the NHL.

Buffalo next plays the Dallas Stars on Tuesday. The game begins at 7:00 Eastern. Sabres fans are certainly hoping that Samuelsson makes a speedy recovery and is back on the ice next season.