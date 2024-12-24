The Buffalo Sabres are one of the worst teams in the NHL. Buffalo entered play having lost 13 straight games and they looked largely uninspired on the ice. The Sabres even had a meeting with the team owners to try and figure things out. On Monday night, however, Buffalo played perhaps its best game of the season against the New York Islanders.

Rasmus Dahlin was the star of the show at UBS Arena on Monday. He dished out four assists in the game to lead Buffalo's offensive effort. By the end of the night, the Sabres skated away with an emphatic 7-1 victory. The Sabres are now 12-19-4 on the season.

The Sabres got off to a fast start on Monday, scoring twice in the opening period. However, they truly came alive in the second period. Buffalo found the back of the net three times to make it a 5-0 game. Islanders forward Kyle Palmieri scored late in the second to at least get his squad on the scoresheet.

The Islanders decided to get bold midway through the third period. New York pulled the goalie with half the period remaining in an attempt to make it a three-goal game. However, Sabres star Tage Thompson took advantage and made it a 6-1 game. Later in the period, Jiri Kulich scored the second of his two goals on the night to put the finishing touches on a 7-1 victory.

New York falls to 13-15-7 on the year with this latest loss. They have lost four of their last six games, as well. The Islanders head into the NHL's Christmas break looking to regroup. New York continues its homestand when they return to action on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The Sabres, as mentioned, are 12-19-4 on the season. Buffalo heads into the Christmas break with much-needed momentum. They return to action on Friday when they return home to host the Chicago Blackhawks.