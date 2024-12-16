The Buffalo Sabres are nothing short of a total dumpster fire, having lost 10 straight games; their latest loss was a 5-3 defeat at the hands of the division rival Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday night on the back of a John Tavares hat trick.

As the Sabres get set to take on the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night, there's been a notable development. Buffalo's practice for Monday morning was canceled after a team meeting, and franchise owner Terry Pegula traveled to Montreal to meet with the club.

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet opined that the report of Pegula meeting with the players meant that something big could be on the horizon, via Sportsnet.

“That means, to me, one of two things,” Friedman said. “Either he's making changes or he's saying this is the group, this is who we're going with. It's possible there's other options, but I wouldn't know what they are. I think it's one or the other. It's not often an owner goes on the road, either with the team or to meet the team. Obviously, it's a big day and a big meeting for the Sabres.”

And now, we know the substance of the meeting. According to insider David Pagnotta, Pegula told the players there was no major move coming and that the management group believes in the players already in the dressing room.