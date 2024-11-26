The Buffalo Sabres are off to a solid start to their 2024-25 campaign with 23 points in 21 games. They are looking to break a 13-year playoff drought with a young core built around forward Tage Thompson. The forward has been out since November 11 with a lower-body injury. After practice on Tuesday, Tage Thompson told Sabres fans that he is set to return from his injury.

“It's just one of those injuries where it was kinda nagging me,” Thompson said in a video posted by WRGZ's Jonathan Acosta. “Thought I was close and I still feel it every once in a while. Just better off making sure I'm ready to go. So I think just taking that week to make sure I was 100% and make sure it's not something that's going to nag for the rest of the season. So, feel good, had a good day today, and ready to go tomorrow.”

Thompson missed a three-game road trip where the Sabres took all six points from the Kings, Ducks, and Sharks. Having momentum when adding their best offensive player back will be beneficial for Buffalo.

In the 16 games he played before the injury, Thompson scored 11 goals and added seven assists. His goal-scoring took a step back last season, with 29 goals representing his fewest since 2021. His previous seasons of 47 and 38 show that he can be among the elite goal scorers in the league.

Sabres must get a great offensive season out of Tage Thompson

The Sabres have the pieces in place to finally be a playoff team. After multiple failed rebuilds, general manager Kevyn Adams traded Jack Eichel to kick this one off in 2021. Thompson's ascent started soon after and the team inched closer to the playoffs. Now, they are in a position to finally make the postseason.

The Sabres have spent two top picks on defensemen and locked them up long-term. With Rasmus Dahlin and Owen Power on the blueline, they should succeed in their own end. Plus, Mike Richter Award winner Devon Levi is the goalie of the future. With Thompson scoring over 30 goals a season, they should have success.

This is not the first time the Sabres have gotten off to a nice start. In 22-23, they were 7-3 before losing eight of their next ten. In 2018-19, they were 17-6-2 and entered the All-Star Break at 24-18-6. They must keep this solid start rolling through the season to break their long playoff drought.