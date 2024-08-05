Scott Brooks' net worth in 2024 is $10 million. Brooks is an assistant coach for the Los Angeles Lakers. He is also a former NBA player and a former NBA head coach, having won an NBA championship and NBA Coach of the Year Award, respectively. Let's take a closer look at Scott Brooks' net worth in 2024.

Scott Brooks' net worth in 2024 is $10 million. This is according to reputable outlets such as Celebrity Net Worth.

Scott Brooks was born on July 31, 1965, in French Camp, Calif. He studied at East Union High School. After graduating from high school, Brooks attended TCU, where he also played college basketball.

As a freshman, Brooks averaged 3.8 points, 1.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game while making 53 percent of his shots from the floor. After just one year at TCU, Brooks transferred to San Joaquin Delta College.

For his junior year, Brooks made a transfer once again. This time to the UC Irvine. Brooks continued to play college basketball in his final two years. In two seasons with the UC Irvine Anteaters, Brooks put up 16.8 points, 2.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game while shooting 47 percent from the field overall.

Scott Brooks signs with the CBA

After completing three years of college basketball, Scott Brooks officially declared for the 1987 NBA Draft. However, Brooks never heard his name get called. As a result, Brooks took his act to the Albany Patroons of the Continental Basketball Association. During his lone season there, Brooks was named to the All-Rookie Team and won the CBA championship.

After his stint with the Albany Patroons, Brooks played for the Fresno Flames of the World Basketball League.

Scott Brooks' NBA playing career

With respectable professional basketball stints, Brooks eventually found his way into the NBA. Brooks played for 10 seasons in the NBA, having stopovers with the Philadelphia 76ers, Minnesota Timberwolves, Houston Rockets, Dallas Mavericks, New York Knicks, and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

It's worth noting that Brooks won his first and only NBA championship with the Houston Rockets during the 1993-94 season.

Overall, Brooks averaged 4.9 points, 1.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists while shooting 45 percent from the field overall. Based on sources, Brooks reportedly earned a total of $3.3 million in NBA salary throughout his 10-year career.

Scott Brooks' early coaching career

After hanging up his basketball sneakers, Brooks embarked on a coaching career. He kick-started his coaching career by serving as an assistant for the Los Angeles Stars of the American Basketball Association. He served as a playing coach. In the 2000-01 season, Brooks served as the head coach of the Southern California Surf.

With Brooks getting his feet wet in terms of coaching, the UC Irvine standout was part of the coaching staff of the Denver Nuggets from 2003-06. Afterwards, he would serve as an assistant coach for other NBA teams such as the Sacramento Kings and the Seattle Supersonics, which eventually rebranded as the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Scott Brooks is named head coach of the Thunder

After serving as an assistant coach, Brooks was eventually promoted to the head-coaching position for the Thunder. He was initially assigned as the interim head coach for the 2008-09 season after the firing of P.J. Carlesimo. But after the season concluded, Brooks was named as the franchise's 15th head coach.

In his first season as the official head coach, Brooks led the Thunder to a playoff appearance, their first since 2005 after posting a 50-32 record for the eight seed. Unfortunately, the Thunder were defeated by the eventual 2010 NBA champion Lakers in six games. Nonetheless, Brooks still did enough to earn the NBA Coach of the Year Award.

In the 2010-11 season, Brooks coached the Thunder to a Western Conference Finals appearance before losing to the eventual 2011 NBA champion Mavericks in five games. But in the 2011-12 season, the Thunder finally made it all the way to the NBA Finals. However, they were overpowered by the Miami Heat's Big Three in five games.

After the 2011-12 season, the Thunder rewarded Brooks with a four-year contract extension worth $18 million, according to Spotrac. This allowed Brooks to coach the Thunder until the 2014-15 season.

Under Brooks' coaching reign, the Thunder made the playoffs five out of seven seasons, highlighted by their 2012 NBA Finals appearance. Furthermore, as the coach of the Thunder, Brooks was named NBA All-Star Game head coach twice.

Scott Brooks becomes head coach of the Wizards

The Thunder eventually released Brooks, paving the way for the NBA champion to sign with the Washington Wizards. Based on reports, Brooks agreed to a five-year deal worth $35 million to coach the Wizards.

Under Brooks' term, the Wizards made the playoffs three times in five seasons, highlighted by an Eastern Conference Semifinals appearance during his first coaching year in Washington. However, the Wizards failed to beat the Boston Celtics in seven games. However, at the end of his contract, the Wizards decided not to re-sign Brooks as head coach.

Scott Brooks returns to being an NBA assistant coach

With Brooks parting ways with Washington, he eventually joined the coaching staff of the Portland Trail Blazers as an assistant. Serving there for three seasons, the Blazers could only muster one playoff appearance in 2021, which led to a first-round exit at the hands of the Denver Nuggets.

In 2024, it was announced that Brooks was hired by the Lakers to serve as an assistant to newly minted head coach J.J. Redick. Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Scott Brooks' net worth in 2024?