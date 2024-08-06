Bryce Young continues to amaze during the Carolina Panthers fall training camp. After earning high praise from Panthers head coach Dave Canales for his leadership, Bryce Young earned even more recognition from Carolina star defensive lineman Derrick Brown during an interview on NFL Network.

“Everybody talks about his size. He wasn't a Heisman Trophy winner for nothing. Playing quarterback in the NFL is not the easiest job. When you're getting hit, it doesn't make it any better,” Jones said. “He's flipped the switch this year…People take that away from him.”

At 5-10, Young has drawn criticism for his lack of size in comparison to other taller quarterbacks. In response, the 2023 first overall pick hit the gym in the offseason and continues to impress his teammates with his work ethic in fall camp.

“Whether it's in the gym or reading the playbook, all he does is come in and work. From day one, him and coach Canales have been in there working. He's the first one in, last one to to leave,” Jones said.

Derrick Brown confident in Panthers defense

At 2-15, there wasn't a lot that the Carolina Panthers want to remember about 2023. In Bryce Young's first season under center, he struggled to complete passes and was sacked 62 times, among tops in the NFL. The Panthers defense, meanwhile, ranked 29th in the league in points allowed (416) and dead last in turnovers (11) and rushing touchdowns allowed (25).

Defensive tackle Derrick Brown was one of the few bright spots in a rather forgettable season. Brown was a force to be reckoned with on the defensive line, amassing 103 tackles, 2.0 sacks, 7.0 tackles for loss and 15 quarterback hits during a Pro-Bowl caliber season.

The 2020 first-round pick has embraced a fast-paced training camp this fall.

“Camp is one of those things where you've got to go get it. It's supposed to be hell,” Brown said. “The coaching staff let us be ourselves. They give us the freedom to go make plays…Whether it's the offense or the defense, it's all about dominating out here.”

Even further than the defense's abilities, Brown has seen the improvements Panthers ownership has made to the offense, most notably the offensive line.

“Robert [Hunt] is a great opponent to go against every single day. Bringing him and Austin [Corbett]. They've spent a lot of money rebuilding the offensive line,” Brown said. “Getting stronger and bigger up front, I'm excited for that.”

The Panthers and their new-look offense will head to New England to take on the Patriots on Thursday night at 7:00 PM on NFL Network.