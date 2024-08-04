The U.S. Olympic basketball team is loaded with star players. That talent was on display Saturday as the U.S. defeated Puerto Rico 104-83, a victory that clinched the top seed in the medal round. The U.S. team is likely to be even stronger when the team faces Brazil Tuesday because guard Jrue Holiday is likely to be back in the lineup.

Holiday missed the game against Puerto Rico due to an ankle injury. Head coach Steve Kerr told the media after the game that Holiday is likely to be back when action moves from Lille, France to Paris.

The American team got off to a shaky start against Puerto Rico, as the team trailed after the first quarter by a 29-25 margin. While the deficit would eventually reach eight points in the second quarter, the United States turned on its transition game and was able to gain a big advantage over Puerto Rico. The U.S. outscored Puerto Rico by a 39-16 margin in the second quarter.

With Holiday unable to play against Puerto Rico, LeBron James took over the point guard responsibilities. He finished the game with 10 points and 8 assists, and he teamed with Kevin Durant to give the United States the advantage in the game. Durant scored 11 points against Puerto Rico.

Anthony Edwards was the leading scorer for the American team with 26 points and he had a highlight-film dunk in the fourth quarter. Edwards said that James and Durant have been very impressive in the Olympic basketball tournament.

“KD and Bron man, they're the best two people. I mean, team players. They always want to see the person next to him shine,” Edwards said. “I told Bron, ‘If you ain't got no shot, I'll find one.' ”

United States should be stronger when Holiday returns

The U.S. completed pool play with a 3-0 record, and that left Kerr quite satisfied with his team's performance to this point in the tournament. However, Kerr knows the competition will be tougher in the medal round and that improvement is needed. The return of Holiday should give the U.S. a bit more versatility.

“I think we got done what we wanted to accomplish, winning all three games and securing the top seed,” Kerr said. “We know we have to play better. Part of this tournament is it gets harder as you go.”

If the U.S. is able to defeat Brazil, it will face the winner of the game between Serbia and Australia. The four teams on the opposite side of the bracket include Canada, France, Germany and Greece.

Jayson Tatum, Holiday's teammate with the Boston Celtics, socred 10 points and had 10 rebound. Other double-figure scorers for the United States included Joel Embiid with 15 points and Anthony Davis with 10 points. Jose Alvarado of the New Orleans Pelicans led Puerto Rico with 18 points.