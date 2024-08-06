Freddie Freeman is back with the Los Angeles Dodgers and his three-year-old son is back at home after a scary hospital stay.

Freeman updated reporters on his son Max's health before LA's game Monday night against the Philadelphia Phillies. Wearing a #MAXSTRONG t-shirt, Freeman said that doctors expect his son to make a full recovery. Max had been in the hospital since late July battling what his family called “a severe case of Guillain-Barré syndrome,” a rare neurological condition that is even more rare in children.

In a joint post on Instagram, Freeman and his wife Chelsea shared the details of what happened, explaining that Max went into full-body paralysis and needed doctors to “reinforce” his lungs. He was taken off of a ventilator and excavated from his breathing tube on August 1 as his condition improved, finally getting the okay to return home on Sunday.

“No one should have to go through with this, especially a 3-year-old,” Freeman said, per ESPN's Alden Gonzalez. “I don’t know how many times Chelsea and I said we wish we could switch.”

Freeman, who said that he felt comfortable returning to the Dodgers because of the progress Max has made, added that his son has started physical therapy.

Freddie Freeman is back in the Dodgers' lineup

Freeman will bat third for the Dodgers on Monday night, returning to his usual spot at first base. It will be his first game since July 25, when he initially left the team to be by Max's side. The Dodgers went 3-5 in his absence.

In 104 games this season, Freeman is hitting .288 with 16 home runs and an .888 OPS. He earned his eighth All-Star nod this season, which was also his fourth in a row.

With Freeman gone, the Dodgers hit just .213 overall, ranking 27th out of 30 MLB teams in that span. It won't get much easier for them, either. The Phillies swept LA the last time these two teams met, and on Monday, the Dodgers will go up against Aaron Nola, who held them to one run over six innings with nine strikeouts in one of those games.