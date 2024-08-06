While Mike McCarthy's success banks on the synergy between CeeDee Lamb and Dak Prescott, the Dallas Cowboys defense still needs to be formidable. The key piece for all of that to work out is Micah Parsons. This defensive menace only wishes to get his numbers higher and might even try to usurp Myles Garrett for the Defensive Player of the Year award. It all starts at Cowboys training camp and everything is looking good so far.

The Cowboys have picked up the fifth-year team option on Micah Parsons' contract. This means that Mike McCarthy will have the pass rusher until 2025. However, he needs to get his numbers up to legendary status in the coming season such that he gets an insanely huge payday. That could very well be the goal that he set up for himself. All of that is very evident in how he has been performing at Cowboys training camp, via Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

“Yeah, it’s pretty much over and I’m in rhythm now. The first few days. I haven’t played in seven, or eight months. I mean, I know my angles. I feel like I’m in week four right now. I’m in rhythm. There’s nothing they can do. They might as well start chipping, sliding, or it’s gonna be a long day here,” Parsons said while overflowing with confidence.

Last season, he notched big plays and huge numbers for the Cowboys. Quarterbacks and offensive linemen alike feared Parsons because he managed to rack in a career-high 14 sacks. Moreover, he also gave McCarthy's squad a total of 64 tackles with 28 of them being solo takedowns.

Cowboys need not to worry about Micah Parsons' health

Notably, Parsons has been dealing with some soreness in his elbows. This concerned the Cowboys' defense because they knew how big of a loss he would become. However, he posits that there is not much to worry about.

“I am in shape. The first day. I was dog-tired. But now my body’s adjusted to it. I was a little sore. That’s why I’m running in between practices. That’s for me,” he added.

Despite the nagging pain which looks quite manageable, the defensive menace still had a great show of confidence when asked about his performances at Cowboys training camp.

“If they don’t chip, there will be a five, six sack day every day. It’s pretty much over. I’m gonna tell you that right now. This is this is what it’s gonna keep looking,” Parsons concluded.

