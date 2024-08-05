After a strong showing at the recent NBA Summer League, former Gonzaga Bulldogs and Memphis Grizzlies forward Killian Tillie has garnered significant interest from the Golden State Warriors, who are looking to add another big man to stretch the floor on offense.

Tillie ended his college career with a 3-point shooting percentage of 44.4%, which should complement Stephen Curry's off-ball action by taking the defense's attention from him. However, NBA rumors have added the Philadelphia 76ers to the list of teams interested in the stretch big, another sign that 3-point shooting has never been more important in today's NBA.

Killian Tillie to the Warriors?

It's not hard to understand why the Warriors could want to sign Tillie. The 6-foot-10 forward posted impressive career averages that show he could contribute to the team's offensive schemes. Besides his elite 3-point shooting, Tillie also put up 9.5 points and 4.6 rebounds in his four years at Gonzaga, where they almost won the 2017 NCAA National Championship. The Bulldogs lost to North Carolina, but Tillie grabbed nine rebounds in the effort. If the Warriors sign him, he will enjoy plenty of open looks due to the elite playmaking of Draymond Green and the shooting gravity of Stephen Curry.

If other NBA rumors are true, though, Tillie could be a valuable piece for the 76ers' system that now revolves around Paul George, Joel Embiid, and Tyrese Maxey. He will have his fair share of shooting opportunities when defenses collapse around these three dynamic scorers.

What's next for the Warriors

The Warriors look to bounce back after a disappointing end to last season and recent heavy shakeups in the roster. Last season, the Sacramento Kings ended Golden State's playoff streak by eliminating them in the Play-In Tournament, payback for the Warriors taking them out in the first round of the 2023 playoffs.

Moreover, this loss also signaled the end of an era. During the offseason, the Dallas Mavericks acquired Klay Thompson in a blockbuster sign-and-trade trade, leaving his one-time Splash Brothers partner. The core Warriors trio of Klay, Steph and Draymond have won four NBA titles together (2015, 2017, 2018 and 2022). Meanwhile, the Mavs reached the NBA Finals with the dynamic duo of Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving.

After coming back from his ACL and Achilles injuries, Thompson has never quite returned to his peak as a two-way player able to score 60 points on 11 dribbles while checking the opponent's best player. In 13 games in the 2023 playoffs, Klay averaged 18.5 points on 38.8% shooting from 3-point range. He only scored eight points on a dismal 16.7% from three as the Los Angeles Lakers eliminated the Warriors in Game 6 of the second round.

While the Golden State Warriors dynasty seems to be over, it's always unwise to count them out. Steph Curry remains an elite shooter who can lift his team to success if they put the right pieces around him. If Killian Tillie pans out for them, they could still be a dangerous team in the ultra-competitive Western Conference.