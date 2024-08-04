As the end of the 2024 NBA offseason approaches, the Detroit Pistons appear to have their roster in place to open 2024-25. While the team is still a work in progress, they need to have an idea of their best starting five once the regular season begins.

The Pistons' President of Basketball Operations Trajan Langdon has been active in his new role since being hired by Detroit in May. His plan to improve the roster was clear when he focused on adding more veteran shooters. Detroit did that by acquiring veterans such as Tobias Harris, Malik Beasley and Tim Hardaway Jr. Langdon also re-signed returning Piston Simone Fontecchio to help their frontcourt depth.

The plan is for these Pistons' veterans to help the growth of their young core. Detroit's new head coach J.B. Bickerstaff has the vital responsibility of identifying the best lineups to capitalize on that goal. A part of that means finding the best starting five once the regular season begins.

Point guard: Cade Cunningham

This position will be the easiest decision for Bickerstaff when selecting the starters. After agreeing to a max extension over five years worth $226 million, the Pistons will lean heavily on franchise point guard Cade Cunningham for the foreseeable future of this rebuild.

Detroit was fortunate to land the No. 1 overall pick in 2021 when they selected the 6'7 guard from Oklahoma State. Cunningham has lived up to the individual expectations in his first three seasons. He is coming off career-high averages last season with 22.7 points and 7.5 assists per game.

The Pistons need to help that individual success translate to team development. With better spacing on the floor, more shooting, new leadership, and coaching, Cunningham could be in a position to have another spike in production. Improvement to his game should reflect directly in more wins for the Pistons.

Shooting guard: Jaden Ivey

One of the most important investments for the Pistons' future is the chemistry of their backcourt. Detroit has established belief in Cunningham's future for the franchise with a contract extension. This upcoming season will help determine if they have that same belief in shooting guard Jaden Ivey.

Ivey has shown promising flashes as a dynamic guard who can fit next to Cunningham. Unfortunately, there has been only a small sample size of time where the backcourt has started together. The duo started limited games with Detroit courtesy of Cunningham's season-ending shin injury in 2022 and former head coach Monty Williams electing to bring Ivey off the bench for almost half the 2023-24 season.

Detroit's new roster versatility could have Ivey playing in many different spots. He has shown the ability to produce off the bench along with facilitating as a secondary point guard behind Cunningham. Beasley and Hardaway Jr. should be staggered into the lineup, but starting them removes the opportunity to see how Ivey and Cunningham can build next to one another.

This season should still be used to measure Ivey's fit as the long-term starting shooting guard. His elite speed with better floor spacing could be a difference-maker with transition points against opponents.

Small forward: Simone Fontecchio

One of Detroit's best gems last season was acquiring forward Simone Fontecchio from the Utah Jazz. After sending Kevin Knox and a second-round pick to Utah in exchange for the 28-year-old, Fontecchio became one of the best producers on the roster for Detroit.

Through 16 games with the Pistons, Fontecchio averaged 15.4 points per game on 48% shooting from the field and 43% from three. He also showcased a reliable catch-and-shoot ability from corner triples averaging 53%. Fontecchio also surprised many with his defensive effort on and off the ball.

The Pistons will have some tough decisions with deciding the layout of their frontcourt. They have lacked shooting, athleticism and defensive continuity at those positions over the past few seasons. Fontecchio hits each of these aspects and could add useful dynamics on both sides of the ball.

Power forward: Tobias Harris

Langdon stated he wanted the Pistons to be aggressive in free agency. They managed to not overspend on any of their targets and landed a bargain by signing veteran forward Tobias Harris to a two-year, $52 million deal.

Harris has a history with Detroit after spending two-and-a-half years with the Pistons from 2015 until 2018. He finished last season averaging 17.2 points per game as a complementary scorer for the Philadelphia 76ers. The Pistons will have similar expectations of Harris as a secondary scorer next to Cunningham and Ivey.

Harris brings a versatile scoring prowess to Detroit's young core. The Pistons now having a scoring threat who can post up, spot up for catch-and-shoot threes, and can generate his own looks. His ability should also draw attention away from Cunningham who has dealt with double-teams throughout his career.

Detroit has depeneded on the likes of forward Isaiah Stewrt to help anchor their frontcourt. His limited offensive ability to create his own shots gives them a need to find an upgrade. The Pistons also have youth with forwards Ausar Thompson and Ron Holland II. Since adding veterans like Harris, it gives Detroit the ability to not rush the development of their young draftees.

Another deciding factor for Detroit's future lies in the hands of the growth of third-year center Jalen Duren. Bickerstaff has done wonders in prying out the potential of young big men like Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen, and Jaren Jackson Jr. Each of these players have earned NBA All-Defensive honors and the Pistons can ascend to a different level if Duren can reach that trajectory.

Duren has established a useful pick-and-roll chemistry with Cunningham as a screener and a lob threat. The majority of his scoring is focused on his paint production. With better floor spacing coming into next season, he should see a lot more opportunity to dominate at the rim.

The 20-year-old center has been working on defending the paint without fouling. Duren also has a troubling track record of ankle injuries through his first two seasons. Better coaching and a healthy 2024-25 should unlock the best out of Duren. Detroit also removed their logjam at center by trading Marvin Bagley and moving on from James Wiseman which gives Duren the reigns as their go-to big man.