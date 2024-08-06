Texas A&M University boasts a rich football tradition filled with legendary players who have made significant contributions to the sport. Before Texas A&M football kicks off for the 2024 season, we decided to rank the top 10 players in the Aggies history.

Von Miller is one of the most dominant defensive players in Texas A&M history. Known for his explosive speed, agility, and pass-rushing ability, Miller was a two-time All-American and won the Butkus Award in 2010 as the nation's top linebacker. He finished his college career with 181 tackles, 33 sacks, and 50.5 tackles for loss, making him one of the most feared defenders in college football.

Miller's impact on the field was immense, helping to elevate the Texas A&M defense and bringing national attention to the program. He was the second overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft and has gone on to have a Hall of Fame-worthy career in the NFL with the Denver Broncos, including a Super Bowl MVP performance. He now, at 35, plays for the Buffalo Bills and will enter his 14th NFL season in 2024.

2. Dat Nguyen (LB, 1995-1998)

Dat Nguyen was a tackling machine and one of the most decorated linebackers in Texas A&M history. Known for his intelligence, leadership, and relentless pursuit, Nguyen earned All-American honors and won the Bednarik Award and Lombardi Award in 1998. He finished his college career with 517 tackles, making him the all-time leading tackler in Aggies history.

Nguyen's standout performances helped lead Texas A&M to multiple conference titles and a Sugar Bowl appearance in 1998. He went on to have a successful NFL career with the Dallas Cowboys and later became a coach.

3. John David Crow (RB, 1955-1957)

John David Crow is one of the most celebrated players in Texas A&M history. Known for his versatility, power, and playmaking ability, Crow won the Heisman Trophy in 1957, becoming the first and only Aggie to receive the prestigious award. He was a two-time All-American and finished his college career with 1,455 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns, along with contributions on defense and special teams.

Crow's impact on Texas A&M football was profound, helping to lead the Aggies to a conference title in 1956 and earning a place in the College Football Hall of Fame. He went on to have a successful NFL career and later became a respected coach and athletic director. Crow's contributions to Texas A&M and his status as the program's only Heisman Trophy winner secure his place among the greatest Aggies.

4. Sam Adams (DL, 1991-1993)

Sam Adams was one of the most dominant defensive linemen in Texas A&M history. Known for his size, strength, and disruptive ability, Adams earned All-American honors and was a key player on the Aggies' “Wrecking Crew” defense. He finished his college career with 169 tackles, 23.5 sacks, and numerous tackles for loss.

Adams's impact on the field helped lead Texas A&M to three consecutive Southwest Conference titles and significant defensive success. He was the eighth overall pick in the 1994 NFL Draft and went on to have a successful NFL career, earning multiple Pro Bowl selections and winning a Super Bowl with the Baltimore Ravens.

Johnny Manziel, also known as “Johnny Football,” is one of the most electrifying players in Texas A&M history. Known for his improvisational skills, mobility, and playmaking ability, Manziel won the Heisman Trophy in 2012 as a redshirt freshman, becoming the first freshman to win the award. He set numerous school and SEC records, including becoming the first player in FBS history to pass for 3,000 yards and rush for 1,000 yards in a single season.

Manziel finished his college career with 7,820 passing yards, 2,169 rushing yards, and 93 total touchdowns. His dynamic play helped lead Texas A&M to a memorable victory over Alabama in 2012 and a Cotton Bowl win in 2013. Despite a tumultuous professional career, Manziel's impact on Texas A&M football and his record-setting performances secure his place among the greatest Aggies.

6. Ray Childress (DL, 1981-1984)

Ray Childress was one of the most dominant defensive linemen in Texas A&M history. Known for his size, strength, and relentless motor, Childress earned All-American honors and was a three-time All-Southwest Conference selection. He finished his college career with 360 tackles and 25 sacks, setting school records for tackles for loss and fumble recoveries.

Childress's impact on the field was immense, helping lead Texas A&M to a conference title in 1985. He went on to have a successful NFL career with the Houston Oilers, earning multiple Pro Bowl selections.

7. Quentin Coryatt (LB, 1988-1991)

Quentin Coryatt was a dominant force at linebacker for Texas A&M, known for his speed, power, and devastating hits. Coryatt earned All-American honors in 1991 and was a key player in the Aggies' “Wrecking Crew” defense. He finished his college career with 340 tackles, 14 sacks, and one of the most memorable hits in college football history against TCU in 1991, known as “The Hit.”

Coryatt's standout performances helped lead Texas A&M to multiple conference titles and significant defensive success. He was the second overall pick in the 1992 NFL Draft and went on to have a solid professional career. Coryatt's contributions to Texas A&M football and his reputation as one of the most feared defenders secure his place among the greatest Aggies.

8. Kevin Murray (QB, 1983-1986)

Kevin Murray was one of the most talented and accomplished quarterbacks in Texas A&M history. Known for his strong arm, accuracy, and leadership, Murray set numerous school and conference records during his tenure with the Aggies. He finished his college career with 6,506 passing yards and 48 touchdowns, leading Texas A&M to back-to-back Southwest Conference titles in 1985 and 1986.

Murray's impact on the field helped elevate Texas A&M to national prominence and earned him multiple All-Conference honors. Despite a professional career cut short by injury, Murray's contributions to Texas A&M football and his record-setting performances secure his place among the all-time greats.

9. Jack Pardee (LB, 1954-1956)

Jack Pardee was one of the most versatile and accomplished players in Texas A&M history, excelling as both a linebacker and fullback. Known for his toughness, intelligence, and leadership, Pardee earned All-American honors and was a key player in the Aggies' success during the mid-1950s. He finished his college career with numerous accolades and was instrumental in leading Texas A&M to a conference title in 1956.

Pardee's impact extended beyond his college career, as he went on to have a successful professional career in both the NFL and the AFL. He later became a respected coach, earning accolades at both the college and professional levels. Pardee's contributions to Texas A&M football and his enduring legacy secure his place among the greatest Aggies.

10. Dave Elmendorf (DB, 1968-1970)

Dave Elmendorf was one of the most dominant defensive backs in Texas A&M history. Known for his speed, ball-hawking ability, and intelligence, Elmendorf earned All-American honors in 1970 and was a key player in the Aggies' defense. He finished his college career with 20 interceptions, setting a school record that still stands.

Elmendorf's standout performances helped lead Texas A&M to significant defensive success during his tenure. He went on to have a successful NFL career with the Los Angeles Rams, earning multiple Pro Bowl selections.