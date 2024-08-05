There is no doubt that Kobe Bryant is one of the all-time greats in the history of the NBA and the Los Angeles Lakers. The Lakers recently unveiled another statue of Kobe and his daughter Gianna outside of Crypto.com Arena in a touching tribute to the late Hall of Famer.

Now, they are paying even more tribute to Kobe Bryant, renaming the entrance to Crypto.com Arena as the “Kobe Bryant Entrance.”

The statue itself sparked plenty of reactions from NBA great and current Lakers star LeBron James. Now, the entrance with Kobe Bryant's name on it will be another welcomed sight for Lakers fans and players.

Crytpo.com Arena officially announced the decision on Monday with a post on X that read, “Our 11th Street entrance has been renamed in honor of Kobe Bryant.” It's yet another classy gesture by the organization to remember an all-time great.

Lakers continue to honor Kobe Bryant

As of now, there are two statues of Kobe Bryant outside of Crypto.com Arena, and there are plans for a third one to be unveiled. Although it has yet to be announced when the third statue will be released, it will include his signature No. 24, the one he wore to finish out his career, and the one many fans remember.

The first statue was unveiled on February 8, 2024, (2-8-24), which honors Gianna's number and both of Kobe's jersey numbers with the Lakers. The second was released on August 2, 2024, (8-2-2024), with the same numbers being honored.

Kobe played all of his 20-year NBA career with the purple and gold, winning five NBA titles, a pair of NBA Finals MVPs, 11 ALl-NBA first-team honors, and an eye-popping 18 All-Star nominations. Now, the 11th Street entrance of Crypto.com Arena is renamed as the Kobe Bryant Entrance. Next up is the release of the third statue.