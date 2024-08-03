Larsa Pippen is unbothered by her ex Marcus Jordan moving on. Jordan was spotted having fun in a French club with Ashley Stevenson a few months after he and Pippen called it quits.

Pippen and Jordan began dating in 2022 and have a 17-year age gap. However, that was the smallest of their worries as Pippen's ex-husband, Scottie Pippen, and Jordan's father, Michael Jordan, are former teammates. Their relationship also began to sour after the 2020 documentary The Last Dance, which Scottie believed showed him as an accessory to Michael.

Another reason why Larsa is not bothered by Marcus' new romance is because she is currently dating reality TV star/country singer Zay Wilson, the Daily Mail reports.

Larsa Pippen and Michael Jordan break up

The couple broke up for good in March, and a source told Entertainment Tonight why Larsa decided to go their separate ways.

“Larsa realized this relationship is just not the one for her after spending some more time apart filming a new show,” the source told Entertainment Tonight. “She wants to move on and focus on improving her life. They simply want different things out of life.”

The source insists that there is no bad blood on either part, but at the end of the day, “Larsa wants more out of her partner, someone who is motivated like her.”

This was their second breakup of the year because a month prior they called it quits and then rekindling their romance days later. However, before they briefly got back together, Pippen took some shots at Jordan on social media.

“The man you choose to be your partner affects everything in your life. Your mental health, your peace of mind, your love inside you, your happiness, how you get through tragedies, your successes, how your children will be raised and much more,” a post read on her Instagram Story at the time.

The quote ended with an ominous phrase, “Choose wisely.”