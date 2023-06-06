Serval is a playable Honkai Star Rail character. Check out our Serval guide for the best Traces, Light Cones, Relics, and more.

Honkai Star Rail – Serval Guide

Serval is a 4-star Lightning character following the Path of Erudition. She was released along with the game and was given as a free unit as part of the pre-registration rewards.

Serval Abilities and Traces Guide

The priority for leveling her Abilities is Ultimate > Skill > Talent > Normal ATK.

Serval is one of the best AoE damage dealers in the game, and it's thanks to her Skill and Talent. The Lightning DoT both of these abilities offer to Shocked enemies is by no means small, and her Ultimate also helps to increase the duration of Shock. She also does not hoard skill points and she has consistent damage.

Her weak points show when there are more than 3 enemies, as her Skill only hits three max. Serval's single-target damage is also lackluster, so she pales in front of bosses and enemies with massive life bars.

Despite her glaring weaknesses, Serval is a good character to invest in, especially as her Eidolons that you will inevitably get over the course of playing the game will make her a lot stronger each time. The only drawback to this is that she shares a lot of overlap with Jing Yuan, but even then, endgame content like Memory of Chaos or limited-time events may require two Lightning AoE characters.

Serval Light Cone Guide

The 5-star Light Cone Before Dawn is her best-in-slot.

Before Dawn

Increases the wearer's CRIT DMG by 36/42/48/54/60%. Increases the wearer's Skill and Ultimate DMG by 18/21/24/27/30%. After the wearer uses their Skill or Ultimate, they gain Somnus Corpus. Upon triggering a follow-up attack, Somnus Corpus will be consumed and the follow-up attack DMG increases by 48/56/64/72/80%.

If your Before Dawn is being used by another character, or you simply don't have it, here are some F2P-friendly choices:

Make the World Clamor

The wearer regenerates 20/23/26/29/32 Energy immediately upon entering battle, and increases Ultimate DMG by 24%/30%/36%/42%/48%.

The Seriousness of Breakfast

Only better than the other choices at Superimposition 5.

Increases the wearer's DMG by 12/15/18/21/24%. For every defeated enemy, the wearer's ATK increases by 4/5/6/7/8%, stacking up to 3 time(s).

Night on the Milky Way

For every enemy on the field, increases the wearer's ATK by 9/10.5/12/13.5/15%, up to 5 stacks. When an enemy is inflicted with Weakness Break, the DMG dealt by the wearer increases by 30/35/40/45/50% for 1 turn.

Today Is Another Peaceful Day

After entering battle, increases the wearer's DMG based on their Max Energy. DMG increases by 0.2/0.25/0.3/0.35/0.4% per point of Energy, up to 160 Energy.

Serval Relics Guide

Prioritize the following Main Stats:

Body: CRIT Rate

Feet: ATK% or SPD

Planar Sphere: Lightning DMG

Link Rope: ATK%

Prioritize the following Sub Stats, in order:

Crit DMG = Crit Rate

ATK%

SPD

Try to maintain a 1:2 ratio between CRIT Rate and CRIT DMG.

4-pc Band of Sizzling Thunder is the recommended Relic Set for Serval.

2-Pc: Increases Lightning DMG by 10%.

4-Pc: When the wearer uses Skill, increases the wearer's ATK by 20% for 1 turn(s).

If it's not possible for a full 4-pc set of Band of Sizzling Thunder, you can mix in a 2-pc Musketeer of Wild Wheat instead.

The recommended Planetary Set is the Space Sealing Station set.

Increases the wearer's ATK by 12%. When the wearer's SPD reaches 120 or higher, the wearer's ATK increases by an extra 12%.

Serval Team Comp Guide

Serval is an Erudition character, meaning she excels in AoE damage. For most content in the Overworld, she can also function as the sole damage source, but a party constructed as such may struggle versus bosses and tanky enemies.

Serval

For this team, Serval serves as either the Main DPS or an AoE DPS.

0-1 The Hunt

The top choice here is obviously Seele . Dan Heng or Sushang can be used in place of Seele.

. or can be used in place of Seele. Serval struggles against tanky enemies, so placing a The Hunt character may help cover this weakness in terms of single-target damage.

Healer

The choices for healers are quite restricted, as there are only three in the game including the yet-to-be-released Luocha. If you're not planning to roll for him, place Bailu or Natasha instead.

1-2 Shielder, Buffer, or Debuffer