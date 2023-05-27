Serval is a playable character in Honkai Star Rail. Check out Serval’s Skills, Materials, Traces, and more here.

Honkai: Star Rail – Serval

“The free and rebellious eldest daughter of the Landau family, once a close friend of Cocolia, her interests has now led her to become a mechanic. In the perpetually winter-stricken Belobog, she opened a workshop called ‘Neverwinter’ that puts business on hold from time to time for rock ‘n’ roll performances.

And should anyone ask her about the workshop’s profitability… ‘This is just a hobby, dear. I’m not short of money.'”

We meet Serval Landau on our journey through Belobog in Jarilo-VI. We get to learn more about her, her family, and a little bit about her history with Cocolia throughout our mission in Jarilo-VI. She was given to players for free through pre-registration rewards.

Serval is a 4-star Lightning character belonging to the path of Erudition. Members of this path excel in multi-target damage, and Serval is no exception. Her Combat skills allow her to hit multiple targets at once, making waves of enemies a piece of cake in front of her.

In the English voiceover, Serval is voiced by Natalie Van Sistine. She’s lent her voice to numerous dubbing roles in anime, such as Yor Forger in Spy X Family and Arnheid in Vinland Saga. Her video game roles include Harran and Soldier FA from Goddess of Victory: NIKKE and various roles in V Rising.

Serval’s Japanese voice actress is Aimi, known for her role as Kasumi Toyama in the BanG Dream! franchise.

Serval Ascension Materials

To fully level up Serval to Level 80, you will need the following:

Silvermane Guards drops: 12 Silvermane Badge 13 Silvermane Insignia 12 Silvermane Medal

50 Lightning Crown of the Past Shadow

826,200 Credits

(anything equivalent to) 5,797,920 EXP: 289 Traveler’s Guide 3 Adventure Log 3 Travel Encounters



Serval Skill and Trace Materials

Maxing all of her Skills (Basic ATK to 6, Skill, Ultimate, and Talent to 10), as well as unlocking all Traces, will require the following materials:

Silvermane Guards drops: 28 Silvermane Badge 42 Silvermane Insignia 42 Silvermane Medal

Calyx (Rivet Town) drops: 12 Key of Inspiration 54 Key of Knowledge 105 Key of Wisdom

Echo of War (Everwinter Hill) drops: 12 Guardian’s Lament

5 Tracks of Destiny

2,400,000 Credits

Serval Skills

The values below are at Trace Lv. 1.

Basic Attack – Roaring Thunderclap (Single Target)

Deals Lightning DMG equal to 50% of Serval’s ATK to a single enemy.

Skill – Lightning Flash (Blast)

Deals Lightning DMG equal to 70% of Serval’s ATK to a single enemy and Lightning DMG equal to 30% of Serval’s ATK to enemies adjacent to it, with an 80% base chance for enemies hit to become Shocked for 2 turn(s).

While Shocked, enemies take Lightning DoT equal to 40% of Serval’s ATK at the beginning of each turn.

Ultimate – Here Comes the Mechanical Fever (AoE)

Deals Lightning DMG equal to 108% of Serval’s ATK to all enemies. Enemies already Shocked will extend the duration of their Shock state by 2 turns.

Energy Cost: 100

Talent – Galvanic Chords (Enhance)

After Serval attacks, deals Additional Lightning DMG equal to 36% of Serval’s ATK to all Shocked enemies.

Technique – Good Night, Belobog

Immediately attacks the enemy. After entering battle, deals Lightning DMG equal to 50% of Serval’s ATK to a random enemy, with a 100% base chance for all enemies to become Shocked for 3 turn(s).

While Shocked, enemies will take Lightning DoT equal to 50% of Serval’s ATK at the beginning of each turn.

Serval Traces

Indentation means dependency.

Rock ‘n’ Roll (requires Ascension 2) – Skill has a 20% increased base chance to Shock enemies.

Effect Hit Rate +4% (requires Ascension 2) CRIT Rate +2.7% (requires Ascension 3) Effect RES +4% (requires Ascension 3)



String Vibration (requires Ascension 4) – At the start of the battle, immediately regenerates 15 Energy.

CRIT Rate +4% (requires Ascension 4) Effect Hit Rate +6% (requires Ascension 5) CRIT Rate +4% (requires Ascension 5)



Mania (requires Ascension 6)- Upon defeating an enemy, ATK is increased by 20% for 2 turn(s).

Effect RES +6% (requires Ascension 6)

Effect Hit Rate +8% (requires Lv. 75)

CRIT Rate +2.7%

CRIT Rate +5.3% (requires Lv. 80)

Serval Eidolons

Echo Chamber

Basic ATK deals Lightning DMG equal to 60% of the Basic ATK’s DMG to a random enemy adjacent to the target of the Basic ATK.

Encore!

Every time Serval’s Talent is triggered to deal Additional DMG, she regenerates 4 Energy.

Listen, the Heartbeat of the Gears

Skill Lv. +2, up to a maximum of Lv. 15.

Basic ATK Lv. +1, up to a maximum of Lv. 10.

Make Some Noise!

Ultimate has a 100% base chance to apply Shock to any enemies not currently Shocked. This Shock has the same effects as the one applied by Skill.

Belobog’s Loudest Roar!

Ultimate Lv. +2, up to a maximum of Lv. 15.

Talent Lv. +2, up to a maximum of Lv. 15.

This Song Rocks to Heaven!

Serval deals 30% more DMG to Shocked enemies.

Official Serval Introduction

“Once you pass the shopping street, just follow the scent of spark plugs and you’ll find me and my workshop, Neverwinter.

You say you can’t smell it? Your nose must not be very good, but you can hear, right?

Just find the noisiest store!”

Honkai: Star Rail is now available for iOS, Android, Windows PC, and the Epic Games Store.