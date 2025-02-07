ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is a Big East battle on Saturday as Seton Hall faces Georgetown. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Seton Hall-Georgetown prediction and pick.

Seton Hall comes into the game at 6-17 on the year, but just 1-11 in conference play, sitting in last place in the Big East. They opened the year 5-4 before losing five straight. They would beat DePaul for their only conference win of the year but have lost eight straight since then. In their last game, Seton Hall faced Butler. Butler dominated the game, leading 48-20 at the end of the first half. Butler would go on to win the game 84-54.

Meanwhile, Georgetown is 14-9 on the year, and 5-7 in conference play. That places them in seventh place in the Big East. They opened the year strong, starting the year 12-2. Still, they have struggled since then with just two wins in their last nine games. Last time out, Georgetown faced Xavier. Xavier led by four at the end of the first half, but Georgetown would keep it tight throughout the second half. They could not overcome Xavier though, with Xavier winning the game 74-69.

Here are the Seton Hall-Georgetown College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Seton Hall-Georgetown Odds

Seton Hall: +11.5 (-115)

Moneyline: +490

Georgetown: -11.5 (-105)

Moneyline: -710

Over: 133.5 (-105)

Under:133.5 (-115)

How to Watch Seton Hall vs. Georgetown

Time: 12:00 PM ET/ 9:00 AM PT

TV: FS1

Why Seton Hall Will Cover The Spread/Win

Seton Hall is ranked 209th in KenPom's current rankings. They are 273rd in the nation in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 122nd in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. Seton Hall has been better on defense this year. They are 98th in the nation in opponent points per game while sitting 333rd in the nation in opponent shooting efficiency. Seton Hall is also great at limiting shooting attempts for other teams. They are seventh in the nation in opponent field goal attempts per game.

Isiah Coleman leads the way for Seton Hall. He comes into the game leading the team in points and rebounds this year. He comes into the game with 14.6 points per game while adding five rebounds per game. Further, he has 1.6 assists and 1.6 steals per game this year. He is joined in the backcourt by Chaunce Jenkins. Jenkins comes into the game with 11.4 points per game while adding 3.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists this year. Still, he has missed time recently and could miss this game.

In the frontcourt, Prince Aligbe leads the way. He comes into the game with 8.1 points per game, while adding 3.6 rebounds per game this year. He is joined in the frontcourt by Scotty Middleton. Middleton comes into the game with six points, 2.4 rebounds, and one assist per game.

Why Georgetown Will Cover The Spread/Win

Georgetown is ranked 81st in KenPom's current rankings. They are 182nd in the nation in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 36th in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. Georgetown has been solid on defense this year. They are 68th in the nation in opponent points per game this year, while sitting ninth in opponent shooting efficiency this year. Further, they do not give up free points at the free throw line. Georgetown is second in the nation in both opponent free throw attempts and opponent free throws made this year.

Micah Peavy leads the way for Georgetown. He comes into the game with 14.9 points per game while leading the team with 2.3 steals per game this year. He also has 5.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. Peavy is joined in the backcourt by Malik Mack. Mack leads the team in assists per game this year. Mack has 4.7 assists per game while scoring 13 points, with four rebounds and 2.3 steals per game this year.

Meanwhile, Thomas Sorber leads the way in the frontcourt. He leads the team with 8.6 rebounds per game this year, while also scoring 14.8 points, 2.5 assists, 1.5 steals, and 2.2. blocks per game this year. He is joined in the frontcourt by Drew Fielder. Fielder comes in with 6.9 points per game while adding 5.5 rebounds per game this year.

Final Seton Hall-Georgetown Prediction & Pick

While both teams are stronger on defense this year, there is a major difference between the two offensive capabilities of the teams. Georgetown is 110th in the nation in points per game but is 28th in shooting efficiency. Further, they are third in the nation from two this year. Meanwhile, Seton Hall is 351st in the nation in points per game, and 350th in shooting effects. Seton Hall also struggled inside the arc. They are 309th in the nation against two-point shots this year. Seton Hall has covered just once in their last six games, and will not cover in this one.

Final Seton Hall-Georgetown Prediction & Pick: Georgetown -11.5 (-105)