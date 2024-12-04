Shailene Woodley spoke about why she avoids talking about her split with Aaron Rodgers. The former couple was once engaged and broke up in 2022. In a recent interview, she opened up about speaking on their relationship brings her to tears.

“I haven’t shared much about my relationship with Aaron because it always makes me cry,” she said in Outside magazine. “It was not right. But it was beautiful.”

While she didn't get into specifics, she spoke about a “traumatic thing” that happened at the top of 2022. In February of that year they called off their engagement.

“I had a really awful, traumatic thing happen in early 2022,” Woodley said.

The “Divergent” star said that she went through many emotions as she navigated towards that time.

“I felt like I lost my soul, my self, my happiness, my joy. I really understood depression and anxiety and, like, complete soul detachment.”

She then went on to describe how she stayed ina “toxic situation” because “empathy kind of kept me in this loop of feeling everything for everyone.”

While speaking with her stylist, Kris Zero, she realized what she was feeling was more serious. Zero would help the actress get out of bed by turning the music up extremely high.

“I knew I was depressed when I looked at a tree and felt nothing. That was the lowest low of my life,” Woodley said.

“Sometimes I was so angry at her,” Woodley said. “But then we’d go surf, and for ten minutes that day I thought life could be OK again. Then the depression would come back and she’d go, ‘We’re volunteering at the horse ranch!’ And we’d find a random f–king horse ranch, and we’d clean up horse s–t. We’d clean hooves and brush the horses, and for 20 minutes that day I thought life could be OK again. And then the depression came back and she’d wake me up the next morning and go, ‘Let’s go on a hike and bring trash bags and clean up trash!’”

Woodley spoke about her former relationship with the New York Jets quarterback back in September and what she is looking forward to in the future.

“Just a broken heart. A broken heart that healed and broke again,” the actress told Bustle at the time adding that she is working on herself.

“I give all of myself. I used to be a person who, if you crossed me and disrespected that, would continue to give and give,” she noted. “And now you cross me, I respectfully go, ‘Thank you so much for that information. Have a beautiful life. I wish you well.’ Not interested.”

“It’s really taken me a lot of time to understand that it’s not on me to fix or heal or do anything about [a relationship] other than protect the deep care and love that I have for the world and for my people,” she continued. “Ultimately, that has helped me walk away without the need to understand why certain things didn’t play out the way that I may have desired them to.”

In the future, Woodley says she wants children.

“I want to be a mom,” she shared. “My God, I want to cook someone dinner every night and travel the world with them and have pillow talk and celebrate their joys and their purpose and their destinies and have mine also be celebrated. But I don’t have a ‘that should have happened by now’ kind of thing.”

How Is Aaron Rodgers' Dating Life Now?

After Rodgers' breakup with Woodley, he reportedly began dating model Mallory Edens. She is the daughter of Wes Edens, co-owner of the Milwaukee Bucks.