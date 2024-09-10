The breakup between actress Shailene Woodley and New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers was highly discussed, and the Divergent star has discussed it.

During an interview with Bustle about her new series Three Sisters, Woodley discussed the “broken heart” from her breakup with Rodgers. It has helped her set up boundaries in relationships.

“I give all of myself,” she told Bustle. “I used to be a person who, if you crossed me and disrespected that, would continue to give and give. And now you cross me, I respectfully go, ‘Thank you so much for that information. Have a beautiful life. I wish you well.' Not interested.”

She continued by explaining how she has gotten past “performing for others.” Once again, she brought up her “broken heart,” which has helped her move past that.

“Just a broken heart. A broken heart that healed and broke again,” Woodley said. “I fell in love over and over with unavailability. I'm very open as a human. I love easy and I care easy, but I do not love lightly, and I do not care lightly.”

She continued by explaining how her stances on relationships have changed. “It's really taken me a lot of time to understand that it's not on me to fix or heal or do anything about [a relationship] other than protect the deep care and love that I have for the world and for my people,” she explained. “Ultimately, that has helped me walk away without the need to understand why certain things didn't play out the way that I may have desired them to.”

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers' breakup

In 2020, Woodley and Rodgers began a romantic relationship. He later referred to Woodley as his “fiancée” during his acceptance speech at the NFL Honors ceremony after winning the league MVP award. However, they ended their engagement in February 2022.

Rodgers' Jets career

After 18 years with the Green Bay Packers, Rodgers left the team after the 2022 season. He signed with the Jets ahead of the 2023 NFL season to be their starting quarterback.

Unfortunately, it did not go very far. Rodgers was injured a few plays into the Jets' first game against the Buffalo Bills in Week 1, tearing his achilles.

Luckily, he made it through the first game of the 2024 season. Rodgers and the Jets lost to the San Fransisco 49ers 32-19. He threw for 167 yards and a touchdown (along with an interception).

He is going into his 20th season in the NFL. After being drafted by the Packers in the 2005 NFL Draft, Rodgers sat behind Brett Farve for three years before getting a chance to start.

Rodgers immediately took the league by storm and has become a legend in his own right. In addition to his Super Bowl win, Rodgers has won four NFL MVPs and made 10 Pro Bowls. He has also been named to five All-Pro teams (four First-Team and one Second-Team).

He is now enjoying the twilight of his career with the Jets. After their Week 1 loss, they will hope to rebound against the Tennessee Titans in Week 2 before playing the New England Patriots the following week.