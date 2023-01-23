Shannon Sharpe has come forward with an apology for his controversial actions during last Friday’s game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Los Angeles Lakers. Sharpe ran down a list of names in his on-air apology during Monday morning’s episode of Undisputed.

Undisputed's Shannon Sharpe issues an apology on live TV for his behavior on Friday night at the Lakers-Grizzlies game:pic.twitter.com/xY74idrnRY — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) January 23, 2023

Shannon Sharpe mentioned, among others, the names of Grizzlies players Dillon Brooks and Ja Morant and Lakers superstar LeBron James in his lengthy apology. Regardless of how you feel about Sharpe after that loud commotion from the sidelines in the middle of the Grizzlies-Lakers game, he deserves points for owning up to his mistake.

It all started when Shannon Sharpe jawed with Brooks from the sidelines. Sharpe also appeared to exchange words with Ja Morant, Tee Morant (Ja’s father), and Steven Adams. Fortunately, cooler heads prevailed and order was eventually restored before it devolved into a much more serious situation.

At the end of the day, whether the majority of the public believes that Shannon Sharpe went overboard in his heckling of Brooks or not, the former NFL tight end said sorry and admitted that he was in the wrong. The hope is that everybody will move on from this, especially Sharpe, who offered that apology with the expectation that the people he offended with his actions will accept it.

It will also be interesting to see what the reaction will be of the aforementioned Grizzlies players to Shannon Sharpe’s apology, particularly Brooks.

The Lakers ended up winning that game 122-121 thanks in large part to the heroics of Dennis Schroder in the clutch.