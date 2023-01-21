Former Denver Nuggets coach George Karl didn’t hold back in his criticism of Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies after the team had a heated exchange with Shannon Sharpe during Friday’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers.

For those who missed it, Sharpe had a messy verbal altercation with Morant, his father Tee Morant, Brandon Clarke and Steven Adams. The NFL legend and the Morant patriarch even had to be separated as things escalated.

According to Sharpe himself, it started after Clarke cursed at him for saying he can’t guard LeBron James. He responded with the same NSFW message, prompting Ja Morant and Steve Adams to step in. In defense of his son, Tee joined the chaos and tempers only flared even more after that.

While things were eventually resolved, Karl couldn’t help but criticize the Grizzlies and compare them to the Nuggets. The former NBA head coach pointed out how Memphis has tendency to talk too much, which as seen on Friday, isn’t always good.

“Grizzlies are talking a lot. The Nuggets are just winning a lot,” Karl said.

For what it’s worth, George Karl was proven right with his assessment. While the Nuggets extended their winning streak to nine games on Friday, the Grizzlies failed to live up to expectations despite talking big.

Ja Morant and co. led by as much as 13 points against the Lakers and were up 116-110 with 2:16 left in the game, but in the end, they lost 122-121.

The Grizzlies remain second in the West despite the defeat, but the Nuggets certainly added more distance between them.