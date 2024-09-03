Shaquille O'Neal, a well-known NBA star, is turning heads with his strict parenting style. While he's known for his success on the basketball court, it's his rules for raising his six children that are grabbing attention now. Despite his massive $500 million fortune, Shaq isn't planning to just hand it over to his kids. Instead, he wants them to earn it by hitting key educational goals, including getting two college degrees.

One of Shaq's sons, Shaqir O'Neal, is showing he's up for the challenge. After three seasons with Texas Southern University, Shaqir announced that he has decided to transfer to Florida A&M University, keeping his basketball career within the HBCU scene.

The college basketball star struggled to find his ideal fit at Texas Southern, so he entered the transfer portal in March. Now, he's excited for a fresh start with the Florida A&M Rattlers, guided by new head coach Patrick Crarey II.

This move is significant, especially since Florida A&M has had a rough time recently. The team ended the 2022-2023 season with a tough 7-22 record and struggled the year before with a 6-23 record. They also faced a hard loss to Albany State University in a 92-85 game on November 29th.

During his time at Texas Southern, Shaqir faced both ups and downs. He averaged 1.6 points and 1.3 rebounds per game over the past two seasons, with limited playing time. But he had some standout moments, like scoring a career-high 12 points and grabbing seven rebounds against North America in 2022. Last season, he also put up eight points in the season opener at New Mexico and six points at Creighton.

Shaq's expectations for his kids go beyond sports. In a 2022 interview, he said, “In order to get my cheese, you have to present me with two degrees.” He’s serious about teaching his kids the value of education and hard work. After earning $292 million in his 19-year NBA career, Shaq knows that success isn’t just about being a great athlete, it’s about being smart and determined too.

“I just keep them motivated,” Shaq said, emphasizing the importance of preparing his children for the future. “I'm all about generational wealth right now. I tell them all the time, we don't need another NBA player in the house. If you want to play, I can help you get there, but I'd rather see a doctor, dentist, hedge fund guy, a veterinarian, or a world traveler,” he added.

Shaq’s message is simple, education is the key to unlocking the family's wealth. By setting high expectations, he’s guiding his kids toward careers that are stable and meaningful.

With Shaq as their dad, his kids know they’ve got to meet his high standards, but they also have the benefit of learning from someone who truly understands what it takes to succeed in life. Shaq’s legacy will be more than just his NBA titles it will be about the valuable lessons he’s passing down to his children.