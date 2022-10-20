Silent Hill movie announced, is based on Silent Hill 2

A movie based on Silent Hill 2 is on the way, titled Return the Silent Hill. Keep reading to learn more about the movie.

Konami announced in the Silent Hill Transmission that a new movie was on the way. Not only that, they were bringing back Victor Hadida, who served as the producer for the original films, as well as Cristophe Gans, who directed the original film. Both Hadida and Gans presented their plans for the movie.

Gans mentioned that the movie will be more focused on the psychological horror aspects of the game. This is in contrast to the first film, which focused on outright horror and gore. He does mention though that even though the tone will change, viewers will still encounter “the same creatures and the same terror sequences”. This includes the fan-favorite monster Pyramid Head, who has appeared in every piece of Silent Hill media so far. Hadia added to this, saying that Christophe wants to make the story modern, but still remain true to the video game. He says that “Christophe is really somebody that respects the work that has been done, but that also has his own vision.”

While Gans and Hadida were talking, the teaser itself showed various storyboards and concept art for the movie. Players who have played Silent Hill 2 before will recognize most, if not all, of the movie storyboards. At least, I know I did as someone who played the game in the past. This movie is definitely something to look forward to. After all, the original movie that Gans and Hadida worked on actually did well. Of course, we will have to wait for the movie’s release.

That’s all we know so far about Return to Silent Hill. For more Silent Hill news, click here.