Simone Biles is addressing the viral interview Jonathan Owens did last year about men being “the catch” in the relationship.

Last year, the Chicago Bears saftey made headlines after his The Pivot interview when he was asked by former NFL stars Ryan Clark, Fred Taylor and Channing Crowder if he was the “catch” in his relationship with the gold medalist.

“I always say that the men are the catch,” he said.

Another part of the interview that rubbed fans the wrong way is when he insisted that he did not know who Biles was prior to them matching on the celebrity dating site Raya.

“So literally, had been on the app for a couple of days, man, and it’s like she pops up and I’m like, ‘Let me see who this is’ … I had never really paid attention to gymnastics, so it piqued my curiosity,” Owens said.

Fans flooded Owens' Instagram demanding that he apologize to Biles for his comments.

“I didn’t know of you until Simone Biles posted you sir,” a fan wrote.

“Look at the guy who is known ONLY for being SIMONE BILES'S HUSBAND,” wrote another.

“You need to address the comments you made on that podcast and come back and speak highly of your wife because that wasn’t it,” added another fan.

Simone Biles Reacts To Jonathan Owens Viral Comments

Biles however is unbothered by the backlash and is sticking up for her husband by saying in the Netflix doc that his comments were “taken out of context.”

“Social media gives [followers] this false sense of reality that they really know who you are and how you function,” Biles said in the Simone Biles Rising episode released on Friday, Oct. 25. “Most of the time they don’t understand the mental toll that it takes, especially going into an Olympic year.”

The gymnast added, “I know we signed up to be judged in the gym but when you guys are going to talk about him or my family, yeah I’m gonna come at you guys.”

Shortly after Owens made his comments last year, the six-time Olympic champion took to Instagram to post a wedding photo of the two with the caption, “Unbothered [laughing emoji] [red heart emoji] Just know we locked in over here.”

After the internet wouldn't let up on their relationship, Biles reacted again asking on X “Are y'all done yet?” with a meme of a kid scratching their head.

Biles and Owens got married last year and currently reside in Houston, TX.