Simone Biles recalls her response to her husband Jonathan Owens' viral interview. Back in December 2023, Owens was a guest on The Pivot podcast and he went viral for saying that he was “the catch” and that he didn't know who Biles was prior to them dating despite her being a world-renowned athlete. His comments went viral and both of them suffered a lot of backlash online since Biles was in the room when he made that statement and he didn't respond.
In a new interview with Call Her Daddy, Biles spoke about the viral incident and how she felt once the online ridicule began pouring in.
“I didn’t think anything of that interview, and he never said I wasn’t a catch. He said he was a catch. Because he is,” Biles host Alex Cooper on the podcast which aired Wednesday (April 17). “I’ve never met a man like him. A lot of people that meet him are like, ‘Oh my gosh, I want a man like that, like Jonathan.’”
The gymnast had no ill feelings towards the interview but that was not what she saw when she logged onto Twitter.
“I thought everything was OK, and then I go on Twitter and everybody's like, ‘Divorce this man. He's mean!'” Biles recalled the podcast. “I'm like, ‘He's the sweetest. He praises the ground that I walk on.' Truly, I've never met a man like him.”
How Simone Biles Really Felt About Online Comments
Then Biles revealed that the online comments really did affect her because of how people were speaking about her husband.
“I thought it was hilarious what all these people were saying, ‘Divorce him, divorce him'… I thought it was hilarious at first and then it hurt my feelings,” she admitted. “One night I broke down and I'm like, ‘Why are you guys talking about my husband like this? You don't know him. You don't know who he is and if anybody's met him, you know he's the sweetest guy, will do anything for anybody.' That really hurt that they were talking about my husband like that. For me, it's like, talk about me all you want, but don't come for my family, never.”
The couple got married in 2023 and Biles said she felt that they would be together once she came home from their first date.
“The first time I met him I came home from our date and said, ‘I'm going to marry him.' I don't know why I said that. I don't know what it is. But I just felt something,” she shared.
Biles said that his confidence was what drew her to him.
“He could do everything, and that cracked me up about him. So I couldn't wait to meet him so I could be like, ‘You're not funny. You're not a good cook,'” she joked. “I just thought that was funny, and I thought that was cute that he thought he was good at everything.”
But fans have nothing to worry about because Biles says that he treats her like a true queen.
“He praises the ground that I walk on. Truly, I’ve never met a man like him. He still opens my doors,” she continued. “I’m not saying that to be like, ‘He still opens my doors because that’s to be expected of men,’ but he truly goes out of his way to do anything for me.”