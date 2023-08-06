Olympic gymnastics gold medalist Simone Biles is making her long awaited return to elite competition at the 2023 Core Hydration Classic. Her return has fans buzzing to see how she will perform after taking two years off following the 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games.

Biles will compete along with fellow olympic teammates Jade Carey, Suni Lee, and Jordan Chiles at the US Classic. However, unlike her three teammates who have been competing in NCAA gymnastics since the Olympics, Biles has been completely absent from competition.

The 4x Olympic gold medalist and 19x World Championship gold medalist famously withdrew from the 2021 Olympics during the team competition due to the “twisties” and overall mental health. She was set to also compete in the individual all-around final, vault final, uneven bars final, and floor final before her withdrawal. The only event she competed in afterward was the beam final where she won the bronze.

Following the Olympics, it was unclear if Biles would return to gymnastics again. However, she surprised fans when she announced her return in late June of this year and makes her return to competition Saturday at the US Classic.

Fans could not be more excited to see Biles back in action and are buzzing about her return both in the arena and on social media.

Simone Biles has officially logged a routine in 2023! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/CnBCkb5pqZ — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) August 6, 2023

simone biles is unreal pic.twitter.com/GoEzta54DB — giemme (@bragherissima) August 5, 2023

Simone biles upgrade!!

Front full + Double double pic.twitter.com/c4UeUHjpop — 2024 USA GOLD (@gymnastics_best) August 4, 2023

Even former 1996 Olympic gold medalist Dominique Moceanu chimed in on Biles' big return.

No matter how long Simone decides to compete, let's not miss the opportunity to give her flowers NOW! 💐💐💐 @Simone_Biles @WCCentre2014 https://t.co/X6EpEbe9zo — Dominique Moceanu (@Dmoceanu) August 4, 2023

What makes Simone Biles' return even more incredible is she plans on competing a yurchenko double pike vault. She is the only woman in the world to compete it, and plans to get the skill named after her in international competition soon.

Not only does Biles compete this insane vault with ease, but she even overrates the skill, demonstrating her incredible power and rotation.

How do you overrotate a double pike? @Simone_Biles you’re on another level pic.twitter.com/7tYmXYjgOh — Heath Thorpe (@thorpeheath) August 4, 2023

Of course, this meet is just the first step back for Biles and many other gymnasts who are striving for the ultimate goal — making the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. Safe to say that if Biles keeps vaulting and performing like this, she's a shoe-in to make her 3rd Olympic Games.