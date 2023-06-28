Guess who's back! After a long hiatus, Simone Biles is returning to the international scene. The USA Gymnastics scene announced that Biles will be participating in a tournament for the first time since 2020, per Will Graves of The Associated Press.

“Simone Biles is back. The gymnastics superstar plans to return to competition at the U.S. Classic outside Chicago in early August, her first event since the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. USA Gymnastics announced Wednesday that Biles, a seven-time Olympic medalist and the 2016 Olympic champion, is part of the women’s field for the single-day event set for Aug. 5 at NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates.”

The U.S Classic is one of the most prestigious tournaments in the country. Many talented and world-class gymnasts go to this tournament as a “tune-up” of sorts before the major tournaments. Perhaps this is an indication that Simone Biles will be returning for the upcoming 2024 Olympics.

Biles made headlines in 2020 after her decision to remove herself from some Olympics events, citing her mental health as a reason. The multi-time Olympic medalist and former champion sparked a massive discussion about mental health in athletes. While Biles caught flak from a certain portion of the sports community, most of the response toward Biles' decision was positive.

Since then, Biles has been an advocate for the mental health care of athletes. It seems like the star gymnast has done an excellent job taking care of her mentality. Now, she's ready to finish what she started. She did say that she'll return to the Olympics, but only after a long break. Well, it's been nearly three years. We're looking forward to an incredible performance from the American in the US Classic.