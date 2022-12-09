By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

Anthony Davis has been a dominant force over the past few weeks. That’s actually an understatement considering how outstanding the Los Angeles Lakers superstar over his mind-blowing stretch. So much so, that even Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers could not help but heap praise on AD.

The Sixers host the Lakers on Saturday and Rivers had nothing but good things to say about Davis. According to the Philly shot-caller, he “sees the same version of Anthony Davis from his first season with the Lakers and from his time in New Orleans before that.” Hat tip to NBA writer Tim Bontemps of ESPN.

I see no lies here. Before being sidelined for two games due to a non-COVID illness, Davis was absolutely balling for the Lakers. In a 10-game stretch, AD produced averages of 34.2 points on 63.3-percent shooting, 15.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.3 steals, and 2.9 blocks per game. It’s no surprise that the Lakers won seven out of those 10 games.

With Anthony Davis out, however, LA lost back-to-back games as they struggled mightily without their star big man in the mix. He is set to return on Saturday against the Sixers, though, and Doc Rivers knows that his team has a tough task ahead in trying to prevent AD from another eruption. Joel Embiid will clearly have a few things to say about that in what is going to be a must-see battle between two of the two big men in the NBA today.