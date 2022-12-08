By Michael Corvo · 2 min read

LeBron James and Anthony Davis are probable to rejoin the Los Angeles Lakers (10-14) for their matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers (12-12) on Friday at the Wells Fargo Center, per the team’s injury report.

Both superstars were unavailable for the Lakers’ 126-113 loss at the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday. LeBron rested his sore left ankle — which he tweaked twice last week — on the second leg of a back-t0-back (he dropped 21 points and 17 rebounds on Tuesday vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers). Davis exited the Cavs game after four minutes due to what the Lakers labeled “flu-like symptoms.”

Postgame, Darvin Ham revealed that Davis — amidst a historic stretch of MVP-caliber basketball — had come down with a 101-degree fever.

“He just felt too weak, just too drained — dehydrated a little bit.”

Wednesday marked AD’s third missed game of the 2022-23 season. Prior to the Cavs game, he had been averaging 35.3 points and 15.6 rebounds over his previous nine outings.

LeBron, meanwhile, has missed seven games with a variety of ailments, including his own bout with illness, an adductor strain, and ankle soreness. The soon-to-be 38-year-old is putting up 25.8 points, 9.1 rebounds, and 6.4 assists per game.

“A lot of players that play at that elite level, a lot of times you just have to save them from themselves,” Ham said about holding LeBron out in Toronto.

As losers of two games in a row, the Lakers will hope to end their six-game East Coast road trip on a positive — and healthy — note this weekend. They’ll face the Detroit Pistons on Sunday before returning home.

Patrick Beverley, who sat out the Raptors game with knee soreness, was not listed on the status report for the Sixers clash. Wenyen Gabriel (shoulder sprain) will be re-evaluated in a week. Juan Toscano-Anderson (ankle sprain) will be re-evaluated in two weeks.