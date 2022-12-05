By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

Anthony Davis just forced his way into the MVP conversation on Sunday night after yet another mind-blowing performance against the Washington Wizards. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar has been on a tear of late, but he’s taken it to a whole different level over his past two games.

Davis followed up his 44-point, 10-rebound double-double from Friday’s massive win over the Milwaukee Bucks with an eye-popping 55-point, 17-rebound effort against the Wizards on Sunday. AD is now the first Lakers player to score back-to-back 40/10 games since the late, great Kobe Bryant set the record some 21 years ago:

AD is the first Laker with back-to-back 40/10 games since Kobe in 2001. pic.twitter.com/C6pIxpFk7m — StatMuse (@statmuse) December 5, 2022

To be mentioned in the same breath as Kobe is an absolute honor for Davis, and there’s no denying that he absolutely deserves it at this point. Not even LeBron James could match this long-standing Kobe record, which speaks volumes of just how scorching-hot AD has been of late.

In his last 10 games, Anthony Davis has put up averages of 34.2 points on 63.3 percent shooting, 15.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists, a.3 steals, and 2.9 blocks per game. Those are some pretty lofty numbers, and it’s no surprise that this run has the pundits singing some MVP-level praise for the Lakers big man.

More importantly, the Lakers have gone 7-3 during this stretch. They are now 10-12 on the season and Sunday’s win in Washington has them climbing in the standings. It’s a very tight race in the Western Conference right now and a few more wins for LA in their next few games should have them back in playoff contention again.