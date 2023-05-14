Ryan Bologna is an author at ClutchPoints. He studied journalism and communication at UConn.

The Philadelphia 76ers are playing in Game 7 of their second-round NBA Playoffs series against the Boston Celtics, and James Harden super fan John Hao is in attendance once again, hoping to see Harden’s 76ers take a road win and advance to the Eastern Conference Finals.

In attendance for Game 7 of Celtics-Sixers: James Harden superfan John Hao 🙏🏽❤️ (via @sixers) pic.twitter.com/LvQw5k7kZQ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 14, 2023

James Harden and John Hao shared a moment before Harden warmed up for Game 7.

John Hao is in the building for Game 7 🙌 Sixers-Celtics | 3:30pm/et | ABC pic.twitter.com/dSyFMw7E4F — NBA (@NBA) May 14, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

John Hao was injured in the Michigan State University mass shooting on February 13. He has formed a bond with Harden since then, and has attended multiple games in the NBA Playoffs series between the 76ers and Celtics.

He is certainly hoping that this is not the final 76ers game he will attend this season. If Philadelphia does advance, they will face the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Final.

It has been an eventful series for Harden. He has gone from hero to receiving criticism multiple times. He was the hero in Game 1 when Joel Embiid was out due to a knee injury, scoring 45 in the win. He disappointed in games two and three with Joel Embiid back in the lineup, and the Celtics took a 2-1 lead in the series. Harden then scored 42 in Game 3, including a game-winning three-point shot in overtime. He did not score much in Game 5, but it was a comfortable win for Philadelphia. In Game 6, Harden had a poor shooting night again and scored just 13.

Needless to say, the 76ers need Harden to be on point in Game 7 to take the win on the road and advance to face the Heat.