Philadelphia 76ers star big man Joel Embiid put together a lackluster performance against the Houston Rockets on Monday, at least by his standards. He finished with 23 points — on 8-for-14 shooting from the field — six rebounds and four assists in the 123-104 Philadelphia victory. It marked Embiid’s lowest point total since New Year’s Eve when he managed to drop just 16 points on the Oklahoma City Thunder. Still, when Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, and the Cleveland Cavaliers visit the Wells Fargo Center on Wednesday night to play the Sixers, every Sixers fan under the sun will surely want to know: Is Joel Embiid playing tonight vs. the Cavs?

Joel Embiid injury status vs. Cavs

The Sixers have Embiid listed as questionable for Wednesday’s showdown due to a foot injury, per a tweet from Underdog Fantasy’s NBA account. Veteran defensive ace P.J. Tucker (right calf tightness) is probable to play for Philadelphia. Furkan Korkmaz (personal reasons) will sit out.

Joel Embiid, 28, is in his seventh year in the NBA, all as a member of the Sixers franchise. He’s averaging 33.2 points, 10.1 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.1 steals, and 1.5 blocks across 44 appearances this season (all starts).

The Sixers are clearly the favorites in Wednesday’s game against the Cavs, regardless of if Embiid plays. After all, the Sixers own a rock-solid 22-8 record at home this season, the seventh-best in the entire NBA, and conversely, the young Cavaliers have struggled to win games on the road (13-16). But with regard to the question, Is Joel Embiid playing tonight vs. the Cavs, the answer is maybe.