Tensions flared during Thursday’s game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Cleveland Cavaliers when late in the third quarter, Dillon Brooks struck Donovan Mitchell in the groin area when he fell to the floor after missing a layup. Mitchell reacted by throwing the ball at Brooks and the altercation between the two escalated before being broken up. Both players were ejected from the game and on Friday the NBA announced that it had suspended Brooks for one game.

The following was released by the NBA. pic.twitter.com/NvSOrOpCzZ — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) February 3, 2023

While it was definitely assumed that Dillon Brooks would face a suspension of some kind for his actions, him being suspended for only one game set NBA Twitter into a fury with many fans suggesting that Brooks, who has a history of questionable conduct on the court, should have received a longer suspension.

Naah. That's weak. Dillon Brooks needed a 3 games suspension without pay. That dude is going to do something similar again. — Naunau (@NaulitosXYZ) February 4, 2023

Brooks is just 🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮 — J-No (@Nollets) February 4, 2023

Imagine Dillon Brooks only getting suspended for 1 game smh that Shìt crazy af — Rome Jefe (@Maryvale__Jefe) February 4, 2023

@NBA I sincerely hope that the NBA takes a long look at the play with Dillon Brooks and they suspend him appropriately. He is a dirty player he really has no business in the NBA. He is going to hurt people. flat out dirty. — Mark t (@Markterris2) February 4, 2023

Really NBA only a 1 game suspension for Dillon Brooks who is known to be a dirty player. Only a matter of time he makes a dirty play again, suspension needed to be more severe — DallasAmiker (@DallasAmiker) February 4, 2023

Dillon Brooks gonna get his ass kicked on live television one of these days and it's going to be deserved. — Real Messiah Variant (@NotMikeRNG) February 4, 2023

Should’ve been the season

Screw Dillon brooks — Gavin Rasi (@raz12349) February 3, 2023

I’m sure no one else has said it, but Dillon Brooks only getting suspended one game is kind of nuts. — Matthew Moreno (@MMoreno1015) February 3, 2023

As many of the fans have pointed out, this isn’t the first time Brooks has displayed unsportsmanlike behavior on the court. Last season in the playoffs in the Grizzlies second round series against the Golden State Warriors, Brooks was suspended for one game after committing a flagrant foul on Gary Payton II causing Payton to injure himself.

Despite his on the court antics, Brooks has been a fairly reliable and productive player for the Grizzles. This season he has been averaging 15.3 points per game, 3.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists albeit shooting 39.5 percent from the field and 31.3 percent from the three-point line. In six seasons with the Grizzlies, Brooks has career averages of 14.7 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists with shooting splits of 41.7 percent from the field and 34.1 percent from three-point range.