Tensions flared during Thursday’s game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Cleveland Cavaliers when late in the third quarter, Dillon Brooks struck Donovan Mitchell in the groin area when he fell to the floor after missing a layup. Mitchell reacted by throwing the ball at Brooks and the altercation between the two escalated before being broken up. Both players were ejected from the game and on Friday the NBA announced that it had suspended Brooks for one game.

While it was definitely assumed that Dillon Brooks would face a suspension of some kind for his actions, him being suspended for only one game set NBA Twitter into a fury with many fans suggesting that Brooks, who has a history of questionable conduct on the court, should have received a longer suspension.

As many of the fans have pointed out, this isn’t the first time Brooks has displayed unsportsmanlike behavior on the court. Last season in the playoffs in the Grizzlies second round series against the Golden State Warriors, Brooks was suspended for one game after committing a flagrant foul on Gary Payton II causing Payton to injure himself.

Despite his on the court antics, Brooks has been a fairly reliable and productive player for the Grizzles. This season he has been averaging 15.3 points per game, 3.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists albeit shooting 39.5 percent from the field and 31.3 percent from the three-point line. In six seasons with the Grizzlies, Brooks has career averages of 14.7 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists with shooting splits of 41.7 percent from the field and 34.1 percent from three-point range.