The Houston Rockets (13-43) visit the Philadelphia 76ers (36-19) on Monday night! Action tips off at 7:10 p.m. ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Rockets-76ers prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Houston has lost five straight and thus sits in 15th place in the Western Conference. The Rockets covered 43% of their games while 50% went over the projected point total. Philadelphia has won two consecutive games and remains in third place in the Eastern Conference. The 76ers covered 57% of their games while 58% went over. This will be the second and final meeting between the cross-conference foes. Houston won a double-overtime thriller back in early December, 132-123.

Here are the Rockets-76ers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Rockets-76ers Odds

Houston Rockets: +13 (-110)

Philadelphia 76ers: -13 (-110)

Over: 226.5 (-110)

Under: 226.5 (-110)

How To Watch Rockets vs. 76ers

TV: ATTSN Southwest, NBCS Philadelphia

Stream: NBA League Pass

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET/ 4:00 p.m. PT

Why The Rockets Could Cover The Spread

Houston continues to struggle as they have lost five straight games and are in a neck-and-neck race for last place in the West. That being said, the Rockets outlasted the 76ers in double-overtime the last time these teams met as they comfortably covered as eight-point underdogs. Houston out-rebounded Philadelphia 51-39 in that game – something they’ll look to replicate tonight. The Rockets lead the league in rebound rate, compared to the 76ers who rank 25th. That success down low often translates to the offensive end for Houston, as the Rockets rank in the top ten in interior scoring. Additionally, Houston allows the fifth-fewest points in the paint per game, which could prove crucial considering their matchup with Joel Embiid.

If Houston is going to win tonight, they’re going to need their frontcourt players to show up. Both Alperen Sengun and Kenyon Martin JR. have progressed well as the season’s carried on. Over their last five games, both players are averaging nearly identical stat lines of 15.0 PPG and 6.0 RPG. Sengun has been especially valuable as a creator, averaging 5.2 APG over that span. He is likely the X-factor tonight considering how much trouble Embiid gave him the last time they met. Despite the Rockets’ win, Sengun finished with just eight points and eight rebounds before fouling out. Look for an improved performance from the big man coming off a month-long stretch that saw him average 18.3 PPG and 9.5 RPG.

With Houston not having much to play for, look for Jalen Green to continue to serve as the No. 1 option in the Rockets’ offense. Although Green couldn’t buy a three in their last meeting with Philly, he still finished with 27 points despite going 0-7 from beyond the arc. That kind of inconsistency has been the story of the season for the second-year guard. Although he does average 21.8 PPG, his production varies dramatically on a night-to-night basis. Consider his last two games. After dropping 41 points in a close loss to the Kings last week, he followed it up with an 11-point performance against the Heat in which he shot 5-19 overall and 0-9 from three. As one of the streakiest players in the league, Green certainly has the talent to keep Houston in this game… although he could just as easily shoot them out of it altogether.

Why The 76ers Could Cover The Spread

Philly continues to rise through the Eastern Conference ranks despite competing with the red-hot Bucks and Celtics. The 76ers are an incredibly well-rounded team who allows the third-fewest points per game while scoring a middle-0f-the-pack 114.1 PPG themselves. Philly is highly efficient, particularly from beyond the arc. The 76ers shoot the fourth-highest percentage from three while ranking in the top 10 in made threes. They used that to great success in their previous meeting with the Rockets, draining 17/36 triples in the loss. Expect more of the same tonight against a Rockets defense allowing the most threes per game.

While the team was lights out from deep in their previous matchup with Houston, that was largely thanks to the dominant interior play of Joel Embiid. Embiid scored 39 points in the 76ers’ loss, grabbing seven rebounds in the process. That was just par for the course for the big man who finds himself in the midst of another incredible season. In addition to leading the league with 33.4 PPG, the seven-footer averages 10.2 RPG and 4.0 APG. Coming off a 37-point, 13-rebound performance against the Nets on Saturday, Embiid is listed as questionable but is expected to play after taking part in their morning shoot-around.

Final Rockets-76ers Prediction & Pick

Barring a late scratch by Joel Embiid, I expect the 76ers to get revenge on their earlier slip-up and dominate the 76ers from the opening tip.

Final Rockets-76ers Prediction & Pick: Philadelphia 76ers -13 (-110)