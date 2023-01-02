By Sam DiGiovanni · 2 min read

After a crushing defeat on Friday, the Philadelphia 76ers are ready for another chance at facing the New Orleans Pelicans. The Sixers concluded 2022 with a resounding win over the lowly Oklahoma City Thunder and will look to start 2023 in a similar fashion. However, there is one key question to answer: Is Joel Embiid playing tonight?

Is Joel Embiid playing for Sixers vs. Pelicans?

According to the NBA’s official injury report, Embiid is listed as questionable with lower back soreness. He has played in each of the Sixers’ last 15 games, which featured an eight-game winning streak.

Embiid is in the midst of another special season. He is averaging 33.2 points, 9.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game while shooting 52.8 percent from the field and 32.9 percent from deep. His scoring abilities are on full display night and night out and he has helped lead the Sixers to a record of 21-14, good for fifth in the Eastern Conference.

The Sixers lost by a score of 127-116 to the Pelicans on Friday thanks to huge nights from Zion Williamson and CJ McCollum. Embiid had an efficient 37 points but was unable to muster up enough offense down the stretch.

While Embiid is questionable to play for the Sixers, the Pelicans will be without Brandon Ingram for the 18th straight game, as well as Larry Nance Jr. and E.J. Liddell. The big fella is the only player listed with an injury on Philadelphia’s side of the injury report. James Harden, Tyrese Maxey, and P.J. Tucker each missed Philly’s last game and should play tonight.