A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

It was the Philadelphia 76ers who emerged with a 102-97 win after an action-packed encounter against the Brooklyn Nets in Game 3. The victory, which has now given the Sixers a 3-0 advantage in this NBA Playoffs first-round series, did not come without incident, though. Joel Embiid nearly got himself ejected early on after a kick to the groin of Nic Claxton, while for his part, James Harden was forced to take an early shower after getting tossed for a groin shot on Royce O’Neale later in the game.

NBA crew chief Tony Brothers has now spoken out about the controversial incidents that characterized Game 3. For starters, the veteran referee claims that the incident involving Embiid and Claxton was not deemed as an ejection-worthy act from the Sixers superstar:

“The contact was deemed unnecessary and based on the point of contact to the leg, it didn’t rise to the level of excessive,” Brothers said, via ClutchPoints on Twitter.

NBA crew chief Tony Brothers on why Joel Embiid wasn't ejected in the 1st half and why James Harden was ejected in the 2nd half in Game 3 of Sixers-Nets: Embiid ejection: "The contact was deemed unnecessary and based on the point of contact to the leg, it didn't rise to the… pic.twitter.com/nD7NHZGEMZ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 21, 2023

Here’s a look at Embiid kicking his leg out toward Claxton as the latter stepped over him following an and-1 basket. You be the judge:

Nic Claxton finished this and-one over Joel Embiid and was kicked by Embiid in the groin as it looked like he stepped over him 👀 Play is under review.pic.twitter.com/HQIuk3urGn — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 20, 2023

Harden wasn’t so lucky, though. The Sixers superstar was ejected much later in the contest for a supposedly intentional groin hit on Royce O’Neale:

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

James Harden has been ejected from Sixers-Nets Game 3 for his groin shot to Royce O'Neale 👀 Good ejection or bad ejection?pic.twitter.com/PdOV69VuZ6 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 21, 2023

According to Tony Brothers, the Sixers guard was at fault on this particular occasion:

“Based on the point of contact directly to the groin, it rose to the level of excessive and ejection,” Brothers said of Harden.

This is all water under the bridge now, though. Ejection or no ejection, the Sixers are now up 3-0 in this series, and the Nets are one loss away from seeing their season come to an end. Nevertheless, this series could have been much, much different if Embiid was ejected in the first quarter.