There is immense pressure for the Philadelphia 76ers to finally reach the Finals during these 2023 NBA Playoffs. So much of that appears to be placed on the shoulders of James Harden. However, it is necessary to step away from that legacy talk sometimes and focus on the things that truly transcend the Sixers’ quest for basketball excellence.

Harden is keeping that perspective at the front of his mind going into the weekend slate of games versus the Boston Celtics. He will be hosting John Hao, one of the survivors from the tragic Michigan State shooting in February, for Sunday’s Game 4 in the Wells Fargo Center, according to ESPN’s Malika Andrews.

Two months ago, we shared the story of John Hao — a student who was shot at MSU and became close with Sixers star James Harden. Harden promised Hao that when he was well enough, he could attend a game as his guest. We are have a wonderful update: https://t.co/SZcaJESNbq pic.twitter.com/5CyOaV8x2C — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) May 5, 2023

The 20-year-old international student is paralyzed from his chest down. Harden, his favorite player, has offered Hao support throughout his hospitalization and recovery. The 2018 MVP sent game-worn sneakers and face-timed with him, promising to invite Hao to a Sixers game as his guest when he was able to physically attend one.

That day has thankfully arrived. Emotions will undoubtedly be high not just in Philly but in Michigan, as the community of East Lansing continues their healing process. James Harden will hopefully make their, and of course Hao’s Sunday, just a bit easier and a lot brighter.

Before Game 4, though, the Sixers welcome in the Celtics for a pivotal Game 3 Friday night. Harden erupted for a magnificent 45 points to give his team a 1-0 edge before struggling in a Game 2 route that evened up the series. Joel Embiid will be the focal point of Philadelphia’s offense when he is on the court, but the 33-year-old guard will still need to figure out how to lift his team.

They need it. He will be determined to electrify the home crowd the next few days, to propel the Sixers forward but also to leave John Hao with a memory he will cherish for the rest of his life.