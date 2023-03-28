A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

ESPN’s NBA guru Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Monday that Philadelphia 76ers superstar James Harden is targeting a return to action sometime this week. The Sixers have two home games coming up, and Woj’s sources told him that Harden is aiming to come back for either one of those games. Well, it currently doesn’t sound like it’s going to be on Wednesday against former teammate Kyrie Irving and the Dallas Mavericks.

James Harden injury status vs. Mavs

The Sixers have listed Harden as questionable to play tomorrow night. The former league MVP has been dealing with a nagging Achilles injury that has forced him to sit out the entirety of Philly’s recent four-game road trip. Harden is now in danger of missing his fifth straight contest on Wednesday.

Without Harden facilitating on the basketball court, the Sixers lost three of their four games on the road, which also included a deflating 20-point blowout defeat at the hands of the Phoenix Suns on Saturday. Now on a three-game losing skid, Philly could sure use their star point guard back as soon as humanly possible.

It’s not just Harden who has popped up on the 76ers’ injury report for Wednesday’s clash. Joel Embiid, who sat out Monday’s loss against Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets, is also questionable to play against the Mavs.

If James Harden ends up sitting out again on Wednesday, his next chance to play will be on Friday against the Toronto Raptors.