Saquon Barkley appears poised for another heavy workload in 2025, despite speculation the Philadelphia Eagles would ease the running back’s usage following his record-setting season.

According to Eliot Shorr-Parks of 94 WIP, Barkley’s involvement during the early days of training camp suggests the Eagles are not scaling back his role. In a video shared to X, formerly known as Twitter, Shorr-Parks reported that Barkley is receiving significantly more touches than expected.

“No Eagles practice today, but one thing that has really stood out to me in these first few days of camp is how much they’re using Saquon Barkley,” Shorr-Parks said. “I think we all thought coming off this historic season with how many times he touched the ball they were going to run it less this year – and maybe they will, maybe the defenses will force them to run it less, but if you look at the numbers for Saquon in the first few days, he’s clearly getting more touches than I expected.”

Barkley averaged roughly 3 to 3.5 touches per practice during last year’s camp, according to Shorr-Parks. Through the first five days of this year's camp, that number has jumped to six touches per session.

“There’s not been a let’s take it easy on Saquon vibe in this training camp,” Shorr-Parks added. “They hit on Tuesday, Saquon got tackled to the ground – whenever they run a first team offense, important drill, red zone situational football, it’s Saquon out there. Like there has not been a difference in how they’re using him and if anything it’s surprising how much they are using him.”

Saquon Barkley remains central to Eagles’ run-heavy approach entering 2025

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams in the second half in a 2025 NFC divisional round game at Lincoln Financial Field.
Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Barkley is coming off one of the most prolific campaigns in NFL history. In his first season with the Eagles, he rushed for 2,005 yards and added 278 receiving yards, scoring 15 total touchdowns. He led Philadelphia’s postseason run with 499 rushing yards and five touchdowns, helping the team capture its second Super Bowl title in franchise history. His combined 2,504 rushing yards in the regular season and playoffs set a new single-season NFL record.

Despite concerns over wear and tear, the Eagles signed Barkley to a two-year, $41.2 million contract extension in March, making him the highest-paid running back in league history.

Shorr-Parks also referenced comments from Eagles assistant head coach Kevin Patullo, who said this week that Philadelphia is “built through the running game.” That philosophy may explain Barkley’s continued prominence in offensive drills.

“Everyone expecting a down year from Saquon – I don’t know, I think he could still be a running back that touches it a ton and maybe he’ll do 2,000 yards again,” Shorr-Parks said.

The Eagles begin their title defense next Thursday when they host the Cincinnati Bengals at Lincoln Financial Field. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.

