Philadelphia 76ers superstar Joel Embiid took a lot of stick after supposedly “ducking” Monday night’s MVP showdown against Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets. As it turns out, Embiid’s injury is significant enough for him to now be in danger of missing the Sixers’ next game — a matchup against Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night.

Joel Embiid injury status vs. Mavs

It was tightness in his right calf that forced Embiid out of Monday’s contest against the Nuggets, which turned out to be a win in favor of Denver. Right now, the 29-year-old could miss his second straight game after he was tagged as questionable to play on Wednesday against the Mavs.

It is also worth noting that James Harden, who is currently dealing with an Achilles injury, has also been listed as questionable for Wednesday’s game. The former league MVP has been sidelined for each of the Sixers’ last four contests due to this lingering injury, and while it was reported that Harden is targeting a return sometime this week, it’s now possible that his comeback won’t happen on Wednesday night.

As for the Mavs, Maxi Kleber and Frank Ntilikina are both questionable to play due to respective injuries. Both Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving are absent from the injury report, so both superstars should be good to go against the Sixers. It goes without saying that it would be a shame, though, if the Sixers did not have their two big-name stars in this one.