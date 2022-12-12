By Sam DiGiovanni · 2 min read

PHILADELPHIA — Joel Embiid did it again. The Philadelphia 76ers big man went off for a 50-point game to lead his team to victory. James Harden helped him out by tallying 19 points and 16 assists in a 131-113 win for the Sixers over the Charlotte Hornets.

“It’s crazy to be that big and being able to move like that,” Harden said of Embiid, who had 53 points and 12 rebounds. “He was in attack mode for the entire game. He made scoring look easy tonight.” Embiid decimated the Charlotte defense, overpowering his defenders for and-ones and scoring buckets from everywhere.

What may seem like simple praise for a teammate from Harden may read differently to fans of Giannis Antetokounmpo. Two years ago, when he was in the thick of an MVP race with the Milwaukee Bucks superstar, Harden infamously said that it takes no skill for seven-footers to just run and dunk. Embiid obviously scores with more than just dunks but so too did Giannis when Harden made his comments, even if he didn’t have the smooth shooting skills that Embiid possesses.

Harden had his most efficient scoring night since coming back from a month-long, injury-caused absence. But he also has a crucial role as the Sixers’ primary playmaker. He detailed how he navigates where he goes with the ball to maximize Philadelphia’s ability to thrive.

“I see Joel had it going so, you know, it’s only right to get the big fella the ball,” Harden said. “And once he had it in that second unit, De’Anthony [Melton] hit a couple shots and then I started to find him…[If everyone is] playing well, making shots, then it’s like gonna be very, very difficult to beat us. Then it gives us that confidence, that energy to go down on the defensive end and get stops. Tonight was a great example of that.”

The partnership between Joel Embiid and James Harden is the key to unlocking the Sixers’ potential. Although the Hornets are not the greatest litmus test for it, they had it working very well and will look to build off of that performance.